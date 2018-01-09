BE JAS: all you need to know for success

Find out all about how British Eventing’s jumping and style series works — and how you can be in the ribbons
British Eventing (BE) introduced its jumping and style (JAS) series in 2001 as a stop-gap during the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak when outdoor competition was halted. In a nutshell, it is a quick-fire arena eventing competition, without the dressage.
The style aspect of the class is judged by a panel of judges and judges for the 2018 series include Sarah Bullimore and Jeanette Brakewell.
The series culminates in a final at the end of February which competitors must qualify for.
Here’s some fast facts to help describe how these competitions work.
- Classes range from BE90 to open (1.15m) level. They consist of six to eight showjumps, followed immediately by eight to 10 simulated, knock-down cross-country fences
- You can expect to find skinnies, corners and simulated coffins even at BE90 level, albeit in a simple form
- The fences are plastic, in bright and garish colours, and can catch out young horses
- There is an optimum time for the “cross-country” phase based on metres per minute. Exceeding the optimum time incurs one penalty for every second over
- The final score will consist of the total jumping and time-penalties, plus a style mark (out of a possible 60 points) judged by a BE-accredited coach or elite rider, over both jumping phases and translated into penalties
- If your horse is not used to narrow fences, build up slowly. Start by using poles on the floor between wings, focusing on accuracy and control
- Recreate skinnies and corners at home using bright and garish materials to create obstacles
- Plan some “despooking” sessions. Get your horse used to jumping over blue plastic and makeshift water trays
- Before you enter an arena event, take part in at least a handful showjumping classes where the jump-off follows immediately after the first round to help get your horse used to jumping a number of fences in one go
- Hire a local show centre with bright fences or take part in a few indoor eventing clinics.
JAS dates 2018
- 6 January — Hartpury College, Gloucestershire — Style juge: John-Paul Sheffield
- 13 January — Arena UK, Lincolnshire — Style judge: Simon Grieves
- 14 January — Wellington, Hampshire — Style judge: Helen Witchell
- 20 January — Solihull, West Midlands — Style judge: Tom Rowland
- 21 January — West Wilts, Wiltshire — Style judge: Jayne Smart
- 27 January — Keysoe, Bedfordshire — Style judge: Sarah Bullimore
- 28 January — Bishop Burton College, Yorkshire — Style judge: Sue Ringrose
- 3 February — Aintree Equestrian, Merseyside — Style judge: Jeanette Brakewell
- 4 February — Aintree Equestrian, Merseyside — Style judge: Laurence Hunt
- 10 February — Bury Farm, Buckinghamshire — Style judge: Lizzel Winter
- FINAL — 17 February — Hartpury College, Gloucestershire — Style judge: TBC
For more information on the 2018 BE JAS series visit: britisheventing.com