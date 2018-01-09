BE JAS: all you need to know for success

Find out all about how British Eventing’s jumping and style series works — and how you can be in the ribbons

British Eventing (BE) introduced its jumping and style (JAS) series in 2001 as a stop-gap during the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak when outdoor competition was halted. In a nutshell, it is a quick-fire arena eventing competition, without the dressage.



The style aspect of the class is judged by a panel of judges and judges for the 2018 series include Sarah Bullimore and Jeanette Brakewell.

The series culminates in a final at the end of February which competitors must qualify for.

Here’s some fast facts to help describe how these competitions work.

Classes range from BE90 to open (1.15m) level. They consist of six to eight showjumps, followed immediately by eight to 10 simulated, knock-down cross-country fences You can expect to find skinnies, corners and simulated coffins even at BE90 level, albeit in a simple form The fences are plastic, in bright and garish colours, and can catch out young horses There is an optimum time for the “cross-country” phase based on metres per minute. Exceeding the optimum time incurs one penalty for every second over The final score will consist of the total jumping and time-penalties, plus a style mark (out of a possible 60 points) judged by a BE-accredited coach or elite rider, over both jumping phases and translated into penalties



Training tips

If your horse is not used to narrow fences, build up slowly. Start by using poles on the floor between wings, focusing on accuracy and control Recreate skinnies and corners at home using bright and garish materials to create obstacles Plan some “despooking” sessions. Get your horse used to jumping over blue plastic and makeshift water trays Before you enter an arena event, take part in at least a handful showjumping classes where the jump-off follows immediately after the first round to help get your horse used to jumping a number of fences in one go Hire a local show centre with bright fences or take part in a few indoor eventing clinics.



JAS dates 2018





6 January — Hartpury College, Gloucestershire — Style juge: John-Paul Sheffield 13 January — Arena UK, Lincolnshire — Style judge: Simon Grieves 14 January — Wellington, Hampshire — Style judge: Helen Witchell 20 January — Solihull, West Midlands — Style judge: Tom Rowland 21 January — West Wilts, Wiltshire — Style judge: Jayne Smart 27 January — Keysoe, Bedfordshire — Style judge: Sarah Bullimore 28 January — Bishop Burton College, Yorkshire — Style judge: Sue Ringrose 3 February — Aintree Equestrian, Merseyside — Style judge: Jeanette Brakewell 4 February — Aintree Equestrian, Merseyside — Style judge: Laurence Hunt 10 February — Bury Farm, Buckinghamshire — Style judge: Lizzel Winter FINAL — 17 February — Hartpury College, Gloucestershire — Style judge: TBC



For more information on the 2018 BE JAS series visit: britisheventing.com

