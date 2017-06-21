The Hickstead Derby: fantastic archive moments to savour

The Hickstead Derby is synonymous with brilliant horses and outstanding horsemanship. Ahead of this year’s Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting (22-25 June), take a look at some memorable moments from more than 50 years of this historic class that sees only the very best rise to the top.

1 /18 1963: Nelson Pessoa had his first win in the 3rd running of the Hickstead Derby riding Gran Geste

2 /18 1967: a pint-sized pony named Stroller went into the history books carrying 20-year-old Marion Mould to victory

3 /18 Harvey Smith’s famous salute in 1971: V is for victory, honest guv…

4 /18 1976: Eddie Macken on his way to his first Hickstead Derby win Boomerang

5 /18 1979: Boomerang returns for his fourth victory

6 /18 1996: Nelson Pessoa waited an incredible 31 years and shrugged off heart attack to claim his third win, this time riding 19-year-old Loro Piana Vivaldi

7 /18 John Whitaker’s second Hicksted Derby win came in 1998, when he finished top on 21-year-old Gammon, who remains the oldest horse to win the prestigious class

8 /18 John Whitaker claimed his third Hickstead Derby title on Welham in 2000 after a three-way jump-off with Rob Hoekstra (Lionel) and Tim Stockdale (Wiston Bridget)

9 /18 Corrada was the second mare to win the Hickstead Derby, and she didn’t touch a pole during any of her three wins (2001-2003) with Peter Charles.

10 /18 John Whitaker’s fourth win came in 2004 on board a catch ride called Buddy Bunn, who was homebred by Hickstead’s founder Douglas Bunn

11 /18 The Derby specialist Cortaflex Mondriaan won under William Funnell in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

12 /18 In 2012, Paul Beecher and Loughnatousa WB became the only partnership to win on a clear round from the number one draw.

13 /18 The brilliant Boomerang is immortalised in the trophy given to the Hickstead Derby winner

14 /18 Meanwhile, the bank has seen some unorthodox descents over the years…

15 /18 …including Axel Wockener in 1976…

16 /18 when his horse Glasgow decided to descend backwards…

17 /18 … giving rider and spectators a real heart in the mouth moment…