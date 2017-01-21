Exclusive access: go behind-the-scenes of the VWH kennels

What happens in the early morning at a hunt kennels? For our new Pack of the Week feature in Horse & Hound’s 19 January issue, photographer Sarah Farnsworth visited the VWH kennels in Gloucestershire and found out.

The VWH hunt four days a week and have more than 60 couple of hounds in kennels, looked after by huntsman Philip Hague, who has been with the pack since 2005, whipper-in James Bradley and kennelman Chris Bolland. The hounds are bred by Martin Scott, and have been extremely successful in the showring.

The hunt horses also live at the kennels under the watchful eye of stud groom Chantelle Avery.

The pack currently has four joint-masters: Major the Hon Alexander Bathurst, Mark Hill, the Hon Sophie Scruton and Nick Phillips.

To read more about the hunt, its colourful history, its hunting country, its hounds and the people who hunt with the VWH, buy Horse & Hound’s 19 January issue.