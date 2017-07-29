7 reasons this eventer needs to be on your radar NOW

Rosalind Canter has been named in Britain’s squad for the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland next month (17-20 August). If you're not familiar with the eventer, here's everything you need to know about her



1. Ros is on the cusp of making her senior squad debut

The 31-year-old will make her senior squad debut at the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland next month (17-20 August), with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B.

2. This year’s Badminton was a big moment for her

The diminutive Ros finished fifth at Badminton in May and was best of the British with Allstar B. Prior to this, her best previous four-star result was 25th at Burghley last year.

3. Christopher Bartle has been a big player in her success so far

Last autumn Ros turned to Great Britain’s eventing performance coach when — with just two four-stars under her belt — she felt frustrated at being “a long way off being one of the big boys though I was on a horse that could do all three phases”.

Christopher worked his fabled magic, scrutinising videos and tweaking her position on his giant training seesaw, known as “Rock-on Ruby”.

“We found that my reins had got shorter as Albie [Allstar B] got keener, and begun pulling my body forward,” explains Ros. “I wasn’t always ready for the next element.”

4. Ros has worked with plenty of other big names as well

Ros first established her (let’s face it, wonderfully fitting) name winning young horse classes when — having “done juniors fairly badly and young riders really badly” — and completed a sports science degree, she joined Burghley winner turned trainer and young horse producer Judy Bradwell for a summer and stayed four years.

“I felt for a long time I was getting left behind [doing that],” says Ros. “In hindsight it was the best thing that ever happened. I would not have been ready to set up a yard myself without that education.”

Other trainers have played a part too. Ros trains with Ian Woodhead now on the flat, but pays particular credit to Team GB junior coach and former four-star rider Caroline Moore, who owns Allstar B (Albie) with her.

5. She’s proof that bigger isn’t always better

At eight stone and not quite 5ft 2in, she looks tiny aboard 17.1hh Albie, but beyond “liking my horses quite polite”, she doesn’t bat an eyelid about this. Her size has clearly never held her back — she was a talented cross-country runner as a child, a first-team hockey player at college, and still plays hockey and netball.

Continued below…