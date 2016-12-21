Is that Santa or a horse? Fancy dress to get you in the festive spirit

We're not hard to please — a bit of tinsel and a sprig of holly would have done the trick to get us in the Christmas spirit. But these horses and riders have gone all out with their festive fancy dress — and we're not complaining...
Angela Penman’s Yola (complete with Santa beard)
Tracey Bayes’ seven-month-old Colts Xanthos the reindeer and Dragonfly the elf
Pip Mason’s daughter Elspeth riding Edoras — who doesn’t seem to mind the flapping stockings (despite being a knackery rescue who has only been broken in a year)
Marissa Mc Laughlin on a Santa horse and pony parade in aid of multiple sclerosis
Molly Heaps’ Cheescake getting into the festive spirit
Sarah Anderson’s daughter Ella and her pony Scrumpy
Ruth Geddes’ 26-year-old warmblood Tam tucks into the snowman
Sarah Hudgins’ five-year-old ex-racehorse Dangerous Brian, who is quite happy with the stockings, elf boots and ears (but wasn’t so sure about tinsel…)
Miss Ellie all dressed up for some Christmas showjumping
Hannah Mansfield’s seven-year-old daughter Elizabeth and her pony Alfie as snowmen at a Christmas show
Elizabeth Kershaw and her pony Boo
Sisters Auryn, Breagh and Isla Kirkpatrick — aka Santa, Rudolph and his elves winning Terally Equestrian Centre’s Christmas Show fancy dress
Ashleigh Webster’s five five-year-old Jet, dressed up as a snowflake at an unaffiliated dressage competition, where they won their individual class, team competition and fancy dress
Annabel Smith’s rescue filly Beauty (right) and Annabel’s sister’s rescue cob Rosie (left)
Charlotte Quinn’s picture of Santa, Rudolph and Mummy Clause