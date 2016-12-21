Is that Santa or a horse? Fancy dress to get you in the festive spirit

We're not hard to please — a bit of tinsel and a sprig of holly would have done the trick to get us in the Christmas spirit. But these horses and riders have gone all out with their festive fancy dress — and we're not complaining...

1 /15 Angela Penman’s Yola (complete with Santa beard)

2 /15 Tracey Bayes’ seven-month-old Colts Xanthos the reindeer and Dragonfly the elf

3 /15 Pip Mason’s daughter Elspeth riding Edoras — who doesn’t seem to mind the flapping stockings (despite being a knackery rescue who has only been broken in a year)

4 /15 Marissa Mc Laughlin on a Santa horse and pony parade in aid of multiple sclerosis

5 /15 Molly Heaps’ Cheescake getting into the festive spirit

6 /15 Sarah Anderson’s daughter Ella and her pony Scrumpy

7 /15 Ruth Geddes’ 26-year-old warmblood Tam tucks into the snowman

8 /15 Sarah Hudgins’ five-year-old ex-racehorse Dangerous Brian, who is quite happy with the stockings, elf boots and ears (but wasn’t so sure about tinsel…)

9 /15 Miss Ellie all dressed up for some Christmas showjumping

10 /15 Hannah Mansfield’s seven-year-old daughter Elizabeth and her pony Alfie as snowmen at a Christmas show

11 /15 Elizabeth Kershaw and her pony Boo

12 /15 Sisters Auryn, Breagh and Isla Kirkpatrick — aka Santa, Rudolph and his elves winning Terally Equestrian Centre’s Christmas Show fancy dress

13 /15 Ashleigh Webster’s five five-year-old Jet, dressed up as a snowflake at an unaffiliated dressage competition, where they won their individual class, team competition and fancy dress

14 /15 Annabel Smith’s rescue filly Beauty (right) and Annabel’s sister’s rescue cob Rosie (left)