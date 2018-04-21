Mare power: watch all 6 of Charlotte Dujardin’s winning Hartpury performances

Charlotte Dujardin swept the board in gold ranks at last week’s NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships. She rode five horses to a total of six titles across the show, with three very exciting mares each securing a double win.

Watch all six winning tests below:

Hawtins San Floriana

Her first ride of the week was the elegant San Amour daughter Hawtins San Floriana, national five-year-old champion last year. This precocious mare scored more than 78% to claim the Equi-Trek elementary title, as well as the Blue Chip novice the following day.

“The harder the test the better for her,” said Charlotte, who first saw ‘Flo’ as a four-year-old and spent months persuading her breeder, Judith Davis of the Hawtins stud, to sell her. Eventually Charlotte was able to buy her jointly with Carl — the first horse they have owned together.

“She’s hot, but in a lovely way as she just wants to work. I know that when she gets to grand prix, she’ll still be firing by the last day of a show,” said Charlotte.

River Rise Escarla

Charlotte also claimed an impressive double with River Rise Escarla, who she co-owns with the mare’s breeder Sarah Tyler-Evans. The nine-year-old, who is by Lord Leatherdale, took the top spot in what was only her third ever prix st georges (PSG).

She followed it up by winning the Magic PSG freestyle title the following evening. ‘Maisie’ is another Charlotte thinks has all it takes to succeed at grand prix.

“She can piaffe and passage really well and already has her ones,” she said. “Her canter is so big that I’ve actually had to work to make her changes smaller.”

River Rise Nisa

Charlotte’s final ride of the five-day championship was on another super talented River Rise mare, this time the Negro daughter River Rise Nisa. Nancy, as she is known at home, is only seven but she pipped Charlotte’s other rides, Mount St John VIP and Gio, to the Charles Owen advanced medium honours with this fantastic test for 75.83%.

Charlotte’s stellar week was rounded off when she took the Albion medium gold title with River Rise Nisa.

Amazingly, these were this talented mare’s first national titles.

“Nancy has always been the bridesmaid so I’ve been really keen for her to win one,” said Charlotte, who co-owns her with Sarah Tyler-Evans. “I loved her from the moment I saw her.”

