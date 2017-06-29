Blast from the past: 50 photos of Carl Hester to celebrate his 50th birthday

Looking back at black and white photos of the dressage supremo competing on grass, or aboard his coloured ride from the 1980s Jolly Dolly, you'd be excused for struggling to recognise the Olympic gold medal-winning rider. To celebrate Carl Hester's 50th birthday, we've dug deep into the archives to chart his rise to the top

TAGS: