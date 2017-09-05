Zara Tindall frying bacon, hound kisses and triumphant Brits: Burghley 2017 in pics

If you have withdrawal symptoms from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2017, you’re not alone. After four days of high drama, some bright sunshine, over indulgence on the food walk and splurges in the shopping village, we’re already counting down until next year. Re-live this year’s action in pictures...
Misty morning: the scene is set for four days of nail-biting action
Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock
Celeb status: Zara Tindall poses with some young fans after her dressage test
Credit: Getty Images
Not your average warm-up backdrop…
Credit: Terry Harris/REX/Shutterstock
H&H blogger Simon Grieve makes his away around the tough four-star track on Douglas
Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock
Making a splash: Kiwi Tim Price and Xavier Faer head through the water, with the pair finishing in 18th place after the final day of action
Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock
The support team: Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia knows how to travel in style…
Credit: Terry Harris/REX/Shutterstock
iPhones at the ready: spectators capture the Lion Bridge
Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock
The home straight: Sophie Brown on Wil come home safely
Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock
A new career calling? Zara Tindall tries her hand in the kitchen with Countryfile’s Adam Henson
Credit: Getty Images
Mind the gap: Paul Tapner and Bonza King Of Rouges clear the Cottesmore Leap in style
Credit: Lucy Merrell
In demand: Clare Balding speaks to Oliver Townend as he soars to the top of the leaderboard post-cross-country
Credit: Getty Images
Piggy French soaks up the atmosphere after a clear showjumping round aboard Vanir Kamira, with her eventually taking the runner up spot
Credit: Getty Images
Raising the roof: Oliver Townend takes the Burghley title for the second time in his career, this time aboard Ballaghmor Class
Credit: Peter Nixon
Lap of honour: Oliver has his moment in the spotlight
Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Sophie the Countess of Wessex meets the Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt hounds, paraded by huntsman Simon Hunter
Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
One for the mantelpiece: Oliver adds this year’s title to his 2009 Burghley victory
Credit: Peter Nixon
A British 1-2-3: the future is looking bright for British eventing, with Oliver Townend, Piggy French and Gemma Tattersall taking the top spots
Credit: Getty Images