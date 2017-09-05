Zara Tindall frying bacon, hound kisses and triumphant Brits: Burghley 2017 in pics

Madeleine Silver

If you have withdrawal symptoms from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2017, you’re not alone. After four days of high drama, some bright sunshine, over indulgence on the food walk and splurges in the shopping village, we’re already counting down until next year. Re-live this year’s action in pictures...

TAGS: