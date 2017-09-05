Zara Tindall frying bacon, hound kisses and triumphant Brits: Burghley 2017 in pics

If you have withdrawal symptoms from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2017, you’re not alone. After four days of high drama, some bright sunshine, over indulgence on the food walk and splurges in the shopping village, we’re already counting down until next year. Re-live this year’s action in pictures...

1 /17 Misty morning: the scene is set for four days of nail-biting action Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock

2 /17 Celeb status: Zara Tindall poses with some young fans after her dressage test Credit: Getty Images

3 /17 Not your average warm-up backdrop… Credit: Terry Harris/REX/Shutterstock

4 /17 H&H blogger Simon Grieve makes his away around the tough four-star track on Douglas Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock

5 /17 Making a splash: Kiwi Tim Price and Xavier Faer head through the water, with the pair finishing in 18th place after the final day of action Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock

6 /17 The support team: Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia knows how to travel in style… Credit: Terry Harris/REX/Shutterstock

7 /17 iPhones at the ready: spectators capture the Lion Bridge Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock

8 /17 The home straight: Sophie Brown on Wil come home safely Credit: Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock

9 /17 A new career calling? Zara Tindall tries her hand in the kitchen with Countryfile’s Adam Henson Credit: Getty Images

10 /17 Mind the gap: Paul Tapner and Bonza King Of Rouges clear the Cottesmore Leap in style Credit: Lucy Merrell

11 /17 In demand: Clare Balding speaks to Oliver Townend as he soars to the top of the leaderboard post-cross-country Credit: Getty Images

12 /17 Piggy French soaks up the atmosphere after a clear showjumping round aboard Vanir Kamira, with her eventually taking the runner up spot Credit: Getty Images

13 /17 Raising the roof: Oliver Townend takes the Burghley title for the second time in his career, this time aboard Ballaghmor Class Credit: Peter Nixon

14 /17 Lap of honour: Oliver has his moment in the spotlight Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

15 /17 Sophie the Countess of Wessex meets the Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt hounds, paraded by huntsman Simon Hunter Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

16 /17 One for the mantelpiece: Oliver adds this year’s title to his 2009 Burghley victory Credit: Peter Nixon