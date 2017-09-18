There was one certainty before this year’s Ssangyong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials got underway (13-17 September 2017): there would be thrills and spills in equal measure. We take a look back at the champagne-flowing highs, and those edge of the seat moments that make this sport just so addictive
Don't miss our full report and analysis from the Ssangyong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in the 21 September issue of Horse & Hound magazine
Blenheim Horse Trials 2017: thrills, spills… and don’t forget the champagne
There was one certainty before this year’s Ssangyong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials got underway (13-17 September 2017): there would be thrills and spills in equal measure. We take a look back at the champagne-flowing highs, and those edge of the seat moments that make this sport just so addictive