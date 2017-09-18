Blenheim Horse Trials 2017: thrills, spills… and don’t forget the champagne

There was one certainty before this year’s Ssangyong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials got underway (13-17 September 2017): there would be thrills and spills in equal measure. We take a look back at the champagne-flowing highs, and those edge of the seat moments that make this sport just so addictive



1 /11 Lap of honour backdrops don’t get much better than this: America’s Kimberly Severson soaks up the atmosphere aboard Cooley Cross Border Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /11 Time for a drink? Izzy Taylor celebrates her Event Rider Masters’ victory in style Credit: Peter Nixon

3 /11 Everything OK up there? Paul Tapner and Mark Todd, who finished third in the Event Rider Masters series overall for 2017, catch up Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /11 No problems here: America’s Hannah Sue Burnett on her way to 12th place in the CCI3* aboard R F Demeter Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /11 The ultimate viewing spot? Spectators get a glimpse of Lauren Shannon in action from the bridge Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /11 Something missing: Ichak De Monfirak makes a break for it in the CIC3* Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /11 Olivia Craddock’s Billy Liffy wonders what all these hazardous flowerbeds are for — but goes on to finish 28th in the CCI3* Credit: Peter Nixon

8 /11 Towels at the ready? Emily King holds on tight to avoid a dunking with Dargun Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /11 Yikes! William Fox-Pitt and Barrichello survive a hairy moment in the CIC3* Credit: Peter Nixon

10 /11 New mum Jonelle Price and Classic Moet back on flying form in the Event Rider Masters Credit: Peter Nixon