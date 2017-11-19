15 of the greatest horsey quotes of all time (from Churchill to Shakespeare)

Temperatures are plummeting, mud is getting deeper, and daylight hours are getting more scarce by the day. Which is why you need to perk yourself up and inject some motivation, with these legendary horsey quotes...

1. “Don’t give your son money. As far as you can afford it, give him horses. No one ever came to grief, except honourable grief, through riding horses. No hour of life is lost that is spent in the saddle. Young men have often been ruined through owning horses, or through backing horses, but never through riding them; unless of course they break their necks, which, taken at a gallop, is a very good death to die” — Winston Churchill

2. “I freely admit that the best of my fun I owe it to Horse and Hound” — Whyte Melville

3. “A horse, a horse! My kingdom for a horse!” — Shakespeare

4. “Where in this wide world can man find nobility without pride, friendship without envy, or beauty without vanity? Here where grace is laced with muscle and strength by gentleness confined” — from the Ode to the Horse by Ronald Duncan, created for Horse of the Year Show

5. “There’s something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man” — John Lubbock/Winston Churchill

6. “I can make a General in five minutes but a good horse is hard to replace” — Abraham Lincoln

7. “The horse, with beauty unsurpassed, strength immeasurable and grace unlike any other, still remains humble enough to carry a man upon his back” — Amber Senti

8. “A man on a horse is spiritually, as well as physically, bigger than a man on foot” — John Steinbeck

9. “I’ve often said there’s nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse” — Ronald Reagan

10. “My horses are my friends, not my slaves” — Reiner Klimke

11. “When I bestride him, I soar. I am a hawk: he trots the air; the earth sings when he touches it; the basest horn of his hoof is more musical than the pipe of Hermes” — Shakespeare

12. “No hour of life is lost that is spent in the saddle” — Winston Churchill

13. “The wagon rests in winter, the sleigh in summer, the horse never” — Yiddish proverb

14. “A canter is a cure for every evil” — Benjamin Disraeli

15. “A horse is worth more than riches” — Spanish proverb

