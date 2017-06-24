Bargain buys: 6 horses and ponies for sale under £1,000

If you’re looking for a horse or pony that won’t cost the earth, take a look at this selection of horses and ponies for sale under £1,000 on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Adorable’

Height: 11.2hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Billy has taken my daughter from only ever being held on a pony to riding competently in a number of disciplines. He is good to handle, box, shoe and clip. In his time with us we have done showing, mini showjumping and my four year old even did her first mini cross-country last week. He has seen traffic/buses and lorries/open fields/woods and he is never sick or sorry.”

2. ‘Very sweet’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: four

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare is unbroken but has been socialised and is ready to bring on. She is very sweet and loving with no malice. Although head shy, she is easy to handle, stands for the farrier, grooming and to be bathed. She is used to children, dogs and bikes. She is a very fast learner.”

3. ‘Nice opportunity’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Jack is an ex-steeplechaser that needs a new home and career. He is a beautiful bay gelding and a talented jumper.”

4. ‘Fantastic hack’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Dylan is a fantastic hack. He is as safe in traffic as a living breathing animal can be and you can ride him in a busy town. He forward going but not strong but loves his work. He will hack alone or in company and he loves it over any terrain. He is not a plod but is snaffle mouthed and never bucks rears spooks or naps. He is good to catch shoe load have his heels clipped. He is sadly for sale as his elderly owner is too ill to care for him. He has been with him since he was a four year old. ”

5. ‘Very attractive’

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This registered miniature Shetland mare is cream dun and white. She is a lovely little mare that has retired from stud and is now looking for a loving home as a companion or child’s pony.”

6. ‘Great potential’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Marcus gave me a great summer last year. He has done a bit of everything including dressage, showjumping and farm rides. He has three straight paces and a careful jump, even for a nervous jumper like me! Currently not at peak fitness, which is why I am asking the price that I am for him as I am aware that the right person will need to put the work in to bring him back to his full potential. I work full-time and do not have the time he needs to bring him on. He is currently being stabled at a professional yard where they are working with him most days. Marcus is good to clip, load and shoe.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way