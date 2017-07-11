5 /13

4. Nearly a year after Hannah Francis’ death, Berry Ponies are everywhere.

Teenager Hannah Francis passed away on 1 August last year, but her legacy is everywhere. Numerous riders now ride with Berry Ponies on their backs, the relations of Hannah’s mascot, Willberry Wonder Pony — there is now a registered charity in Hannah and Willberry’s names, funding bone cancer research and granting equine wishes to seriously ill people. Here is Pippa Funnell on Sandman 7 with a Berry Pony.

Credit: Peter Nixon