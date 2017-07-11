It was a sizzling feast of sport at St James’s Place Barbury Horse Trials last weekend — and we learnt some new things, too. Don't miss the full Barbury report in H&H this Thursday (issue dated 13 July).
4. Nearly a year after Hannah Francis’ death, Berry Ponies are everywhere.
Teenager Hannah Francis passed away on 1 August last year, but her legacy is everywhere. Numerous riders now ride with Berry Ponies on their backs, the relations of Hannah’s mascot, Willberry Wonder Pony — there is now a registered charity in Hannah and Willberry’s names, funding bone cancer research and granting equine wishes to seriously ill people. Here is Pippa Funnell on Sandman 7 with a Berry Pony.
Credit: Peter Nixon
7. Watch out Paulank Brockagh, there’s another Paulank on the block.
Sam Griffiths’ Badminton winner Paulank Brockagh was bred by Frank and Paula Cullen in Ireland — the prefix is an amalgamation of their names. Here are Shane Rose and Paulank Kings River (by Kings Master, out of the same mare as Paulank Brockagh – Calendar Girl, by Trigerrero) contesting the CIC2*.
Credit: Peter Nixon