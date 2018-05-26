Cheltenham Festival winner triumphs at Balmoral Show

The 150th Balmoral Show (16-19 May 2018) in Northern Ireland saw visiting horses and riders winning several championship titles, while a Cheltenham Festival-winning racehorse bagged the Racehorse to Riding Horse title.

But who else turned heads at this annual show?

1. Retaining her crown

Robert Fallon’s Frederiksminde Mellow II retains her Connemara mare championship.

2. Elegance

Robin Catterall and Carnsdale Irish Times on their lap of honour after winning the side saddle championship.

3. Royal Encounters

The Princess Royal congratulating Dessie Gibson, who was in-hand hunter breeding champion with his yearling, Legacy.

4. Picture perfect pair

Overall coloured champion is Courtney Stuart on Helens Gypsy (right), while reserve is Bethany Murray on Teeshan’s Blue.

5. Flying high

Paulette Cooper’s MJM Laslo continues his winning streak by adding the working hunter title to his already impressive 2018 tally.

6. Horse and hounds

Declan Feeney and the East Down foxhounds treat spectators to a parade.

7. Leaping to the red

James Hogg and Intuitive winning the Dengie six-and seven-year-old showjumping championship.

8. Lovely Cassanova

Rachel Moore and her small hunter winner Birchill Cassanova.

9. Tough decisions

Youngstock judges Anne Leaver and Simon Somers deliberate.

10. A grey affair

Judge Sam McAteer with his champion and reserve cobs Randalstown Cromwell (left) and Randalstown Raffles.

11. Who needs a horse?

The donkey display provides a spectacle of bygone days.

12. Galloping to victory

Judge Norman Williamson gets a good gallop from Sizing Australia, who won the Racehorse to Riding Horse championship. Sizing Australia is a former Cheltenham Festival cross-country winner.

13. Quality Clydesdale

Julia Wilson and Roeview Andrew land the ridden Clydesdale class.

14. We did it

Phoebe Beaumont and Edie, who have qualified for HOYS, had two wins and also stood working hunter pony champions. (Credit: Prime Photography)

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

In this week’s edition, out on 24 May, don’t miss our “cob special”, including how to find the perfect cob, meet champion cob Our Cashel Blue and more.