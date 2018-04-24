Next week (2-6 May 2018) all eyes in the eventing world will be transfixed as the world’s top eventers converge in south Gloucestershire for the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.

But as they battle it out for the top prize — and a place in the history books — how much money is at stake for each of the riders?

In 2017 the top prize hit six-figures for the first time, with £100,000 up for grabs for the winner. Andrew Nicholson (pictured above) took home the record prize after clinching the title on Deborah Sellar’s Nereo. It was an increase of £20,000 from the previous year.

“In this professional era of the sport the winner of the most prestigious event of them all will be properly rewarded,” said a Badminton spokesman at the time. “Back in 1976, the top prize was £1,000.” This year there is a total prize pot of £360,750 hanging in the balance.

Badminton Horse Trials prize money for 2018 (based on 80 starters)

1st prize: £100,000

2nd prize: £54,000

3rd prize: £42,000

4th prize: £31,000

5th prize: £21,000

6th prize: £17,500

7th prize: £15,500

8th prize: £13,000

9th prize: £10,500

10th prize: £9,500

11th prize: £8,500

12th prize: £7,500

13th prize: £6,500

14th prize: £5,500

15th prize (57+ starters): £4,500

16th prize (61+ starters): £3,750

17th prize (65+ starters): £3,250

18th prize (69+ starters): £2,750

19th prize (73+ starters): £2,500

20th prize (77+ starters): £2,000

(Further prizes of £1,250 in the ratio of one prize for every four starters 81 and over)

