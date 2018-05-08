Andrew Nicholson’s Nereo: celebrating an equestrian legend in pictures

“By performing year after year at this level and at the top, not just making up the numbers, he showed unbelievable toughness,” said Andrew Nicholson about Deborah Sellar’s 18-year-old gelding Nereo, who he retired at Badminton on Sunday (6 May 2018). “I’ve done it all with him.”

We take a look back at the 2017 Badminton winner’s star-studded career in pictures

2009: as a nine-year-old the 16.2hh heads for glory in the CCI3* at Bramham

2010: heading for team and individual bronze at the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky

2012: in the Olympic spotlight in London, where the pair took home team bronze and finished in fourth place individually

2012: Andrew Nicholson and Nereo clock a win at Pau CCI4*

2013: the pair finish in the runner-up spot at Burghley, having also finished in second place at the four-star in 2011 as well

2016: on their way to clinching the Event Rider Masters title at Barbury

2016: for the third time, the pair finish second at Burghley

2016: at home at Andrew’s Westwood Stud, Wiltshire

2017: heading for victory at Badminton 2017. After 33 years of trying, it is with Nereo that Andrew lifts the Badminton trophy at last

2018: at the first horse inspection at this year’s Badminton Horse Trials

2018: the pair head for a clear cross-country at Badminton, despite losing a shoe

2018: a sad farewell — Andrew calls time on Nereo’s top-level competition career on the final day at Badminton. The combination were sent to the holding box at the final veterinary inspection on Sunday morning and Andrew made the decision to withdraw him from the competition. “It seemed a good place to retire him,” said Andrew. Next stop: an active retirement with Andrew’s daughter Lily at the helm…

Don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (10 May 2018), with our full report and analysis from Badminton Horse Trials 2018

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine out every Thursday