Fancy galloping alongside giraffes? You need to watch this…

When the summer seems achingly long away and the sum total of hacking involves trotting along the lanes (bridlepath has become a byword for mud bath), it's time to start dreaming about one of these horseback safaris, where hacking takes on a whole new meaning...

Botswana and South Africa

The details: Horizon Horseback Holidays’ “African Explorer Safari” is designed to give experienced riders an adrenaline rush. Riding in two countries over eight days, it combines four nights at Horizon Horseback’s Camp Davidson, Waterberg, with three nights at Limpopo Valley Horse Safari camp in Botswana’s Tuli Block. Promising “the freedom and exhilaration of riding in one of the world’s last remaining areas of natural wilderness”, you can expect to see elephant and lion — and when you’re in need of a breather you can kick back on the deck outside your private tent under a shady tree.



The damage: from £1,793 per person for seven nights



Find out more: www.ridinginafrica.com



Mozambique



The details: Explore the Mozambican coast line on horseback, riding up and down the sand dunes, cantering along the beach and then cooling off after a hot day in the saddle with a swim in the crystal clear sea — with your horse. On Zara’s Planet’s Retzlaff Safari & Benguerra Lodge trip you can spot eagles, herons, harriers, rollers, pelicans and kingfishers on an inland ride exploring the fresh water lakes, you’ll hope to see flamingo on the Benguerra Island ride and when you head along the deserted sand beaches to the Red Dunes on North Beach you can take in the panoramic views of the white sandbars and turquoise seas.

The damage: from £3,100 per person for seven nights

Article continues below...

Find out more: www.zarasplanet.com

Tanzania



The details: Looking for the blow out trip of a lifetime? Or happen to have won the Lottery? The Singita Grumeti Explorer Safari could be the answer. These tailor-made, exclusive riding safaris moving on horseback between the different lodges and camps are designed for confident and fit riders. You will be riding across wide open plains, with the possibility of seeing the outbound migration in the Serengeti from mid-June to the end of July. Tea and coffee being brought to your tent will soften the early morning wake up calls and you can enjoy sundowners in the bush post-ride.

The damage: from £8,042 per person for seven nights

Article continues below...

Find out more: www.inthesaddle.com