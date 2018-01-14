9 riders who prove they’ve had the hunting bug for years

Some riders might have only taken to the hunting field recently, but this lot have been doing it for years, and they have got the pictures to prove it…
Stephanie James — “Here is a picture of me at the Quorn Hunt Wymeswold meet in probably October early 1980s and me now with the Cottesmore”
Rosie Bush — “This is three-year-old Rosie hunting with her great grandpa Bill and mum Nicky, and now jumping a hedge with the Beaufort, aged 11”
Tora Fleming — “This is me, aged seven, on my 11hh pony Frosty out with the Berks and Bucks Draghounds. The second photo was taken about a year ago when I was 18 with my 14.2hh pony, Tommy, again out with the Berks and Bucks Draghounds”
Sam Watts — “This is Sam Watts, firstly pictured when he was just two-years-old. The second photo was exactly six years later out with the Ledbury at the children’s meet — he is still wearing the same jacket!”
Rach Skilling —“I have been lucky enough to grow up hunting with my mum and sisters, although Mum always said ‘keep up or I’m not bringing you out again!’ The first photo was taken when I was 10 (second from left). The second photo was aken this year with my mum”
Lucinda Thompson —“The first photo is of me riding Mr G out hunting on Boxing Day in 2005, a month after my mum bought him for me to grow into. The second photo is of us prior to Boxing Day 2011, looking a bit more mature!”
Katie Stephen — “The first photo was taken out with the Jed Forest, aged five. The second photo is taken some years later, out with the same pack”
Jessica Dowson — “The first photo shows Jessica being led by her mother Sarah, aged four. The other photo is taken 10 years later out with The Zetland on 14hh pony, Flicka”
Isobel Mogford — “I am not a tiny tot, but being from a non-horsey family, I only got my first pony when I was 11 and he was 10. This is the first photo — I am on Barney who is 14hh and probably around about 14- or 15-years-old out with The Old Berkshire. He loved hunting and would jump anything you put in front of him. The second photo is me now on my 11-year-old Leo. I have had him since he was a yearling and he has turned out almost as good as Barney was, now in his second season with The Hampshire”