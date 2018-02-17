8 stallions who stole our hearts in the show ring last season

Just because Valentine’s has been and gone, doesn’t mean we can’t still appreciate these gorgeous boys who took our breath away last year. Check out these 8 stunning stallions who graced the 2017 show circuit.

1. Gwerniago Gethin

The Welsh section D Gwerniago Gethin, ridden by Ashley Bird, repeated his 2016 successes last year, by standing 2nd at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) and winning his section of the Mountain and Moorland (M&M) working hunter at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

2. Billy King Of The North

The then six-year-old CHAPS-graded stallion King Of The North stood in-hand champion at the North Yorkshire Showcase of Champions with his producer Megan Hewitt. Later in the season he went on to win his in-hand class at the Royal Cheshire show and took first reserve supreme under saddle at the CHAPS championships.

3. Alonby Chardonnier

Shown as a three-year-old last term, the part-bred Arab colt Alonby Chardonnier snapped up his Cuddy ticket at Nottinghamshire County with co-owner Ian Boylan at his head.

4. Dunedin Duncan

The charismatic Highland pony Dunedin Duncan owned by Dianne Brereton netted his Olympia ticket at the Royal Windsor Horse Show when he took the Heritage supreme ridden tricolour.

5. Moortown Crusader



Diane and John Jordan’s exquisite Dartmoor Moortown Crusader took the Cuddy championship at Devon County show, after standing reserve the previous year.

6. Marsevarno

Andrea Taylor’s home-bred five-year-old Arab stallion Marsevarno was crowned senior male gold champion at the Midland Arab show. Shown by Rod Jones, the chestnut scored nines all-round for type and movement on the victorious occasion.

7. Snelson Gatsby

Snelson Gatsby, owned by Alistair and Matthew King, claimed the coveted National supreme stallion at last year’s National Shire horse show. The then three-year-old won his age class before adding the junior and overall supreme championship to his tally.

8. Shanbo Rory

The mannerly Connemara Shanbo Rory and Sophie James headed the amateur ridden mountain and moorland championship at the Royal International and was also HOYS ridden champion at NPS Area 25.

