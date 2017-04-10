Always dreamed of swimming on horseback? Look no further

Forget swimming with dolphins, swimming with horses is the experience of a lifetime. What could be a more incredible experience than floating above your horse as he powers through the waters beneath you? Horses are natural, strong swimmers, and most of them love being in the water.

If you’d like to swim on a horse, there are amazing places in the UK and abroad where you can do just that – but the number one piece of advice is not to just jump right in.

“Try swimming on a trained horse before you do it with your own horse,” advises Shelley Claxton of Cornwall Swimming Horses.

“It’s absolutely vital that your horse is bombproof and used to being on the beach. Most horse-friendly beaches are also dog beaches, so your horse will need to be bombproof around kids and dogs too. Always take a companion on another horse, which stays in the shallows while you swim — your horse is more likely to head back towards them instead of out to sea, should he get into trouble. We always swim at high tide, so there’s less of an expanse of beach to wind the horses up,” Shelley says.

“It’s also vital that you and your horse aren’t wearing anything restrictive, or that you could get tangled up in — we always swim bareback with specially adapted bridles.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency gave us the following advice:

“The Coastguard would like to encourage everyone to enjoy our British coastline safely. So make sure that you check weather and tides before you set out, wear appropriate clothing and footwear and be responsible about alcohol consumption. We would recommend taking a mobile phone with you. A torch, map and compass may also be useful items if you are unfamiliar with the area. It is always good practice to let someone know where you are, what you are doing and when you expect to return. Update them if your plans change.

“When swimming, stay within your depth. If you get caught in a strong current or rip current try to stay as calm as you can, raise your hand and shout for help. If you can’t get help, try and swim parallel to the beach until you’re out of trouble then swim to the shore. If you can stand up, wade instead of swimming.

“Do not attempt to try and rescue your horse if it gets into difficulty and is being swept out to sea. More often than not, the horse is likely to rescue itself but sadly in some cases, owners get into further difficulty and may not return to shore.

“As always, if you get into difficulty or you see anyone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Finally, a few more obvious points to bear in mind:

• Know where you’re swimming. Check local coastguard information and don’t swim anywhere with rip tides, strong currents, underwater rocks, and so on.

• Be aware that your tack may restrict your horse — you definitely don’t want to use anything that may hold his head, like a martingale, and you could get tangled in the reins.

• If you do use any tack, you’ll need to thoroughly clean and condition it afterwards.

• Your horse may try and roll when he goes into the water and again when he comes out, with you on top! Be prepared for this (it’s another reason not to use a saddle!)

• Be aware that ponds and lakes may have unpleasant creatures in them such as leeches, which can be harmful to your horse — and you.

Other than that, enjoy! Here are seven of the best places for swimming on horseback…

Long Rock Beach, Cornwall

For a truly mystical experience, how about swimming in the Atlantic Ocean with mysterious St Michael’s Mount — said to be built by giants — looming in the background? Cornwall Swimming Horses (pictured) offers riders of all levels the chance to experience this on fully trained horses, each one accompanied by a professional handler, with an initial assessment in a sand school, followed by a compulsory safety briefing on the beach before you head into the ocean. Riders speak rapturously of the experience of riding with no fear of falling off with the sea as a safety net. The horses are ridden bareback and as this is Cornwall, wetsuits are essential!

Visit: www.cornwallswimminghorses.co.uk

Vivanculos, Mozambique

Mozambique Horse Safaris offers its lucky guests the opportunity to explore the Vivanculos coast on horseback. This part of this South African nation is renowned for stunning white sand beaches, gently waving palm trees, the archipelago of islands that lie in its waters, and incredible sunsets. With a range of trail rides available, the final day includes a dip in the sea with your trusty steed (tide permitting.) Guardian journalist Kate Kellaway said of the experience: “As I rode into the sea, half a tonne of horse and me started moving like a dolphin. It was wonderful. I laughed at the absurd joy of it — this was the ride/swim of a lifetime.” Can we have a go now please?

Visit: www.mozambiquehorsesafaris.com

Holkham Beach, Norfolk

Every year, the horses of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment are brought to Holkham Beach in Norfolk for their holidays, where they get to have a gallop and a swim. The long, golden sandy beach forms part of a huge nature reserve, and dogs and horses are welcome – although be aware that you may get strong currents, and the odd naturist or two popping up among the dunes (although that may scare you more than your horse!).

Visit: www.holkham.co.uk

Sweetgrass Creek, Montana, USA

A tributary of the famous Yellowstone River, Sweetgrass Creek is a crazy river that’s jumping with brown trout — and from July through the September, once the high water drops from the spring run-off, the conditions are perfect for swimming horses in it. Sweet Grass Ranch is a family-owned cattle ranch in this stunning national park that offers a range of riding holidays for wannabe cowboys and pleasure riders alike, including the opportunity to swim in the creek. Yee-hah!

Visit: www.sweetgrassranch.com

Loch Lomond, Scotland

The banks of Loch Lomond — Britain’s largest stretch of inland water — are home to Shoshoni the swimming horse, who can regularly be seen paddling alongside her owner Susan Gell’s boat as she takes the trip from their island home on Inchtavannach to the mainland. Check her out on YouTube here. There are plenty of trekking centres along the banks of Loch Lomond, but if you want to swim, you’ll need to take your own horse. It’s fabulous riding country, but as ever, do make the proper safety checks before taking your horse into the water. And remember, it’ll be bracing, to say the least!

