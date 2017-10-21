Been there, done it and got the T-shirt: find your perfect equine partner

If you’re searching for a horse that you can get out and go on, take a look at this selection for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Dream horse’

Height: 15hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “Dreamer, a registered New Forest is a very special horse having taken my son from his 14hh pony to horses. He is big enough to take an ever-growing child out of pony classes yet with a pony’s head to help out when a rider is unsure. They have had many successes, including qualifying in their first year for the Pony Club (PC) championships in the 90cm eventing. They have also done 1m (PC intermediate) eventing. Dreamer is able to produce a nice dressage test, she is a careful showjumper and keen across country to make it inside the time. She is still young and full of potential, however is also able to look after the rider and be a schoolmaster. She lives out or in and is good in a field with others. Dreamer has been ridden by a variety of riders of different age and levels, giving them confidence and is a pleasure to ride.”

View the advert

2. ‘Exceptionally genuine’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Frank was originally bought for my husband to hunt, but has proved himself to be the ultimate family all-rounder. In addition to being the most immaculate hunter, Frank has competed with my teenage kids at BE (British Eventing), PC, NSEA (National Schools Equestrian Association), numerous unaffiliated competitions and team chasing (intermediate). Frank has a huge presence and is well mannered and straightforward. He has three excellent paces and is easy to ride on the flat. Frank is an absolute cross-country machine and is a totally genuine schoolmaster in this sphere. Frank has absolutely no vices. He hacks, turns out, loads and travels either alone or in company (lorry or trailer). He has never been sick or sorry and is the easiest and most sane horse without being boring!”

View the advert

3. ‘Talented’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 12

Selling points: “Monty has been hunted by a 14-year-old girl and enjoys being with hounds. He is good in traffic and loves to jump. He has been showjumping with fillers and takes it all in his stride. He has been cross-country schooled and jumped the biggest jumps on the course of 3ft. He jumps hunt jumps, timber, dykes and hedges. He has competed at hunter trials and has done many pleasure rides. He hacks out alone or in company, and has been shared by the whole family. Easy in all ways.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Absolutely stunning’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “Ozzy is an absolutely stunning competition pony with talent to burn, without being stupid or silly with it. He has a BS (British Showjumping) record with £263 winnings. He has so much talent and natural ability, he could be a serious showjumping pony. He is snaffle-mouthed to school and hack, an absolute gentleman to handle on the ground and under saddle and he genuinely enjoys his work and wants to please. He has hunted and proved to love this too. He has three good paces and has successfully competed up to elementary dressage. Ozzy has also had a huge amount of success in showing and working hunter classes including overall Welsh section D points champion at the WPCS (Welsh Pony and Cob Society) performance show in 2015. He is good to load, catch, shoe and bath.”

View the advert

5. ‘Talented’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “Keatinge Indie is a well put together, striking mare that has successfully competed up to one-star level eventing. This very talented mare has been in the same home since she was three and has been ridden by her current owner since she was six. She is snaffle-mouthed, well schooled and would be an excellent first horse for someone looking to get out and have some fun. She would also suit a mother-daughter share or someone coming off of a pony as she is so rideable. She has a good, bold jump and no vices being good to clip, load and travel.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way