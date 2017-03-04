6 cracking competition horses for sale

With the outdoor competition season fast approaching, you need to get yourself a four-legged friend to fully enjoy it with. Take a look at our selection of competition horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Super fun’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 11

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare has jumped competitively up to 1.25m British Showjumping (BS), including winning at Scope Festival and has qualified for all major finals. She is fast against the clock and super careful. She isn’t spooky in any way and jumps open water and water trays etc. She has hunted with the Meynell and has also team chased, being fantastic across country — 100% to do.”

2. ‘Exceptional’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This horse has tonnes of scope and has competed in all disciplines. She has plenty of natural ability and excels over fences. She is a much-loved member of the family and would suit a competent rider with a soft spot for talented mares. She will give you a clear round every time, is fast against the clock and will even do a decent dressage test, has hunted, been to camp and has done beach rides. She is snaffle mouthed at all times and is good to do.”

3. ‘Will jump off any stride’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is an amateur’s dream. He has jumped to 1.10m in Belgium with an amateur and has just affiliated in the UK. He has bags of scope and amazing technique, is quick and can turn on a sixpence. He will win many classes and is an easy snaffle mouth ride, with beautiful flatwork. He has also schooled over cross-country fences and is super brave. I can’t say enough great things about him.”

4. ‘Jumping machine’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse has stunning Irish breeding and is a forward-thinking type who loves to jump. He has hunted but is strong. He has super paces and is very willing to learn with room for improvement in his flatwork. He has recently been arena eventing and did a double clear to come third. Easy to do.”

5. ‘Very talented’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: 11

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This horse is very talented and a clever showjumper/eventer who never stops. She has 79BS points despite only affiliating last year. She has won or been placed every time out and is always willing and tries her best. She jumps ditches and water with ease and won’t let you down. She is a proper competition horse with a sweet nature.”

6. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: eight

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Robyn’ is a talented all-rounder with masses of scope. She has super conformation and a sweet nature. She has competed up to elementary dressage, 1m showjumping and is schooling well over BE100 fences. She is very fast against the clock and will excel in any discipline. No vices and ready to go.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

