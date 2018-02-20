6 arena eventing competitions that could help give you the edge this season

The eventing season will soon be kicking off, so to make sure you are best prepared, take a look at these eventing themed competitions you need to enter



Arena eventing



Date: 3 March

Venue: Field House Arena, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from 75-85cm to 1.05m with a class option to jump 85-95cm with increased technicality.”

Enter now

Arena horse trials

Date: 4 March

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with an optional dressage phase. The dressage and warm-up for it will be on an all-weather surface. The showjumping will be indoors, followed immediately by a short course of portable cross-country fences in an outdoor all-weather arena. Typically there will be five fences below the maximum height, followed by five at the maximum height with a water splash. Fences will be laid out to allow a reasonable pace, and to have some feel of being cross-country not working hunter.”

Enter now

Arena eventing

Date: 4 March

Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from 60cm to 95cm. This is a really useful way to practice all three phases of eventing in a competitive format. All three phases will be on a surface, with individual times for competitors. You will ride a dressage test, then move immediately onto the showjumping and simulated cross-country course. We will allow competitors to ride their test in jumping equipment and boots. This class is designed as a great warm up for the eventing season, and is part of a points series with the winners receiving some fantastic prizes.”

Enter now

Arena Eventing

Date: 11 March

Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree

Details: “Classes from clear round and 60cm up to 1-1.05m with water splashes. There will be rosettes on offer to all clear rounds.”

Enter now

Cross-country training

Date: 17 March

Venue: Lyneham Heath Equestrian, near Chipping Norton

Details: “Train with international eventer, Wendy Schaeffer, who has also competed at the Olympics for Australia and has competed successfully at four-star level. This clinic will cater for those jumping between 80cm and intermediate (1.20-1.25m) at Lyneham Heath, which boasts over 200 fences with something for all abilities.”

Enter now

Arena Horse Trials

Date: 18 March

Venue: Hickstead Showground, Haywards Heath

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1.10m at The All England Jumping Course.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings