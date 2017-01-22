12 riders after their unscheduled mud baths

Sometimes things don’t quite go according to plan when there’s a horse involved. Here’s 12 riders who were left needing a hot bath after they hit the deck landing in less than pleasant conditions…
“This is me after a fall while out hunting with the Heythrop. My horse tripped on the flat while in full flow!” — Jason Wood
“This is me following a spill in the warm-up arena at a team chase from my pony ‘Shades’. There was even mud in my teeth!” — Abi Stanley
“My lovely horse spooked above the only muddy puddle in the field. The worst bit was getting back into my clean saddle and covering it in mud. It was a very long ride home with plenty of stares from passing cars at my clean horse and muddy rider combo!” — Charlotte Woolerton
“This is me (right) with fellow Pony Clubber, Annie. I was competing at a Pony Club one-day event. It was a very, very wet day. My cross-country-hungry pony began galloping down a hill towards a fence and I ended up landing face first into the mud. We were both fine and shamefully waddled back to the horsebox!” — Cleo Murphy
“Graham the ex-racehorse and I had a little tumble in the school after his clumsy self decided to face plant the sand!” — Lucy Evans
“My friend Jessica Le-Moine had an unexpected dismount in the water jump in Cyprus many moons ago!” — Lisa Potterton
“This is my horse Buffy and I out hunting on Boxing Day in 2015. I sort of bailed out as she was jumping so big. It was a great day and I had to wash my face in the pub afterwards!” — Lyndsay Martin
“My daughter Lauren Stead recently ended up in the dirt while hunting with the Four Burrow. She didn’t check her girth!” — Marilyn Stead Dodds
“This is me after my lovely chestnut mare dumped me in a pond one day. My husband had this photo enlarged, framed and it sat on his desk at work. I was not impressed when he came out with his camera and came close to assaulting him with a dandy brush!” — Perry Coleman
“This is me and my horse, Tufty. It’s not quite a muddy photo, but we fell over in the sea at Studland beach a few years ago. It was rather cold!” — Annabelle Mackendrick