Tales from Hartpury: prolific showing stallion hits the dressage arena

One of the most successful in-hand show horses of recent times has turned his hoof to dressage and showed off his talents on day five of the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage championships.

Tiger Attack, the now six-year-old stallion owned by his breeders Billy and Joanne Moran first shot to show ring fame when he took the foal championship at the national hunter show, under producer Jerome Harforth.

At Hartpury, ridden by usual partner Aimee Stunt, Tiger took third place in the Petplan Equine Novice Under 18 Area Festival final, with a score of 69.73%.

A Cuddy finalist three times, the exquisite bay was second and reserve champion at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) final as a two-year-old and was also a winner of the £1,000 Leeman in-hand championship and the British Show Horse Association Royal Mile championship. He also won the National Pony Society Ottergayle final three years on the trot.

The young stallion now combines stud duties and competing under the watchful eye of Jennie Lorison-Clarke’s team and is based at the Catherston stud.

“He felt so light and settled today,” said Aimme, who works at the stud and has been given the ride for the foreseeable future.

“He hasn’t done much dressage as he is mainly eventing at the moment. He began his ridden career last year as a five-year-old and qualified for the Burghley young event horse class.”

The pair qualified for Hartpury on a wild card and now have their sights firmly set on the grassroots 90cm final at Badminton in May and the sport horse class at Windsor.

“He is so laid back. He is the easiest, quietest stallion ever — showing has definitely helped him cope with the atmosphere,” she added. “He also covers mares and has some foals due this year.”

For a full report from the British Dressage Winter Championships and Area Festival final – as well as news, views and expert comment – don’t miss Thursday’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (19 April 2018)