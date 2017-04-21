Meet Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championship contender Terri Bates

In the build up to the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships we continue to meet the riders taking part and find out their stories.

The Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships, held at Keysoe (27-29 May) offers riders the chance to take part in a three-day event with their horse.

This unaffiliated event has classes from 70cm – 100cm, meaning that there really is nothing to stop you and your horse living your dreams and completing a three-day event with a true championship feel.

Entries for the inaugural Horse & Hound Championships are already over half full for all classes, so if you want to experience everything this event has to offer, hurry and make your entry before classes close.

In the run up to the competition we take a look at the stories of the entrants who can’t wait for the event in our new ‘championship contenders’ series.

Meet Terri and Chance

Name: Terri Bates

Horse’s name: Ask No More

Class entered: 80cm

Why you have decided to enter the Championships?

The chance to compete at a three-day event really appealed to me and when I heard about the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships I thought that it sounded like the perfect opportunity to participate in a three-day event, without the extra-large fences you normally find at one (well, hopefully!). It will be a fabulous challenge for both me and my horse.

What are you most looking forward to about the championships?

I am most looking forward to the challenge of trying to get through all three disciplines in one piece and winning even one of the amazing prizes on offer would be the icing on the cake.

What is your must-have stay away show item?

A whiteboard, to keep me organised, scheduled and hopefully on time for everything.

Do you have a secret weapon?

My friend Hannah. Hannah is also taking part so not only will she be riding herself, but she will be there supporting me and pushing me to do the best that I possibly can… and if it all goes wrong I know she’ll be there with a large drink, a smile and a pile of chocolate to cheer me up!

Tell us a fun fact about your horse

He secretly loves mummy cuddles. To all his mates he’s the lad, the racer, the “look at me I run the fastest”, but in the confines of his stable he snuggles his head in your arms and just loves a snuggly cuddle.

Have you entered the H&H Championships and would like to feature as a Championship Contender?

Entries for this fantastic event are filling up fast, so ensure that you don’t miss out by entering today.