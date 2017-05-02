Meet Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championship contender Carlene Goff

With little over a month until the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships we continue to meet the riders taking part and find out their stories

The Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships, held at Keysoe (27 – 29 May) offers riders the chance to take part in a three-day event with their horse. This unaffiliated event has classes from 70cm – 100cm meaning there really is nothing to stop you and your horse living your dreams and completing a three-day event with a true championship feel.

Entries close in under two weeks for all classes at the inaugural Horse & Hound Championships, so if you want to experience everything this event has to offer, hurry and make your entry before classes close.

In the run up to the competition we take a look at the stories of the entrants who can’t wait for the event in our new ‘championship contenders’ series.

Meet Carlene and Enya

Name: Carlene Goff

Horse’s name: Enya

Class entered: 100cm

Why you have decided to enter the Championship?

In the past I’ve competed at one-day events with the goal of eventually stepping up to CCI/CIC*, so when I spotted that the Horse & Hound Championships was going to run in a similar format I just knew that it would be amazing preparation and experience for a future goal… plus it’s nice and local!

Article continues below...

What you are most looking forward about the championships?

Having the time each day to work specifically on each phase, and push for that little bit more from the horse. I will also very much enjoy the atmosphere and not having to rush home!

What is your must-have stay away show item?

A good duvet and pillow… a good night’s sleep does wonders!

Do you have a secret weapon?

NAF Magic – Enya can be tense and distracted so the calmer just helps channel her concentration for the dressage, and helps to set us up on the scoreboard!

Tell us a fun fact about your horse?

Enya would much prefer to be a racehorse. She also loves to eat my crisps – be that original or prawn cocktail flavour, she’ll nab them!

Article continues below...

Have you entered the H&H Championships and would like to feature as a Championship Contender? If so please email h&hmarketing@timeinc.com. Entries for this fantastic event are filling up fast, so ensure that you don’t miss out by entering today.