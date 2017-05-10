‘I’ve created an eight-week preparation plan’: meet H&H Champs blogger Laura Szuca

With just a few weeks until the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships, we are following the preparation and progress of championship contender Laura Szuca in the run up to the event.

Laura has entered the 70cm class

Meet Laura Szuca

Hello everyone, let me introduce myself. My name is Laura Szuca, I am 36-years-old and I live in Bedfordshire. I will be blogging each week for Horse & Hound in the run up to the Championships and across the three days of the show!

I have owned Mikey for just over two years. He is my first horse and I love him to pieces. We try our hand at most things, as Mikey really is a true all-rounder. That said, eventing hasn’t been our forte – after losing our confidence in the jumping phase, we found ourselves eliminated on several occasions across country.

Since then we have been training hard and hopefully all of that is now behind us. To challenge ourselves we have entered the 70cm class at the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championship at Keysoe over the May bank holiday and we just cannot wait!

With only a few weeks until the event we are now several weeks in to our “match fit” plan – the day I entered the championships I created an eight-week plan to ensure we’re as ready as can be.

We finished last week off with some cross-country start box practise (we have had a tendency in the past to get a bit of stage fright) so I took Mikey to a nearby venue to get the hang of things. It seemed to work; he was super brave and forward – long may that continue!

Last week we had an amazing cross-country lesson and Mikey jumped his socks off, he’s never felt so good and I was buzzing… in fact I still am. Check us out making the combination look easy – something I didn’t think I would ever say!

We also did a fitness session around the fields – luckily for me I had my friend on stand by to time my laps!

Until next time, Laura and Mikey

Photos by Candice Pottage Photography