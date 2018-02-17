Rosie Fry’s eventing blog: thank you and goodbye

I’ve taken refuge on a very wet and windy February Wednesday to write what will be my final blog for H&H. I’ve been writing a blog for H&H for the past four years so I must say a massive thank you to them for the opportunity. I hope you have all enjoyed following the ups and downs of my eventing career over these seasons, but it is time to pass over to someone else. I’ve had some great times and, of course, some low times, but I am still just as determined and hungry for success as I have ever been. Please still follow my progress on my eventing Facebook page, Rosie Fry Eventing. I update it regularly with videos and photos of competition and training.

I have a fantastic team of horses to go to war with the season. Headed by my main man, Archie (Arise Cavalier). He had an exceptional season last year at two-star level so I am very much looking forward to what this year will bring when he steps up to advanced and three-star. I have had him since he was four and it is extremely exciting and rewarding to produce them yourselves to this level. You know each other inside out and nothing can beat the partnership you develop over those years.

I again have the two wonderful mares, Effie (Augusta Firefly) and Edie (Aunt Augusta) for my fantastic owner, Nick Engert. He has been a huge supporter of my career and loves his two girls so takes a lot of pride in their careers. Effie will consolidate herself at intermediate level this season and Edie will be stepping up to intermediate and aiming for the Tattersalls CCI1* six- and seven-year-old class.

Balou (True Blue Too) is owned by my aunt, Di White Hamilton, and he has shown himself to be an exciting horse for the future, winning a novice at Gatcombe on his final run of last season. He has needed a lot of time to develop and grow in confidence and again we will give him all the time he needs this year now he is stepping up to intermediate level. He is definitely one you have to nurse a bit as he is a sensitive boy and thrives on his confidence. He is as honest as they come, but needs a little encouragement now and again that he is doing the right thing. This is why I believe it is so important to treat each horse so individually and why some horses progress faster than others. It is just like humans, some learn quicker than others and some need more help along the way.

I then have my own six-year-old, Leo, who only had a few runs last season due to being so big and weak. He has come on in leaps and bounds this winter and I’m really looking forward to this season with him. He is extremely talented, but like a lot of good horses he is sharp and as everything comes so easily to him, can often not concentrate as much as I would like! Again he just needs time and careful management.

I have a couple of really lovely young horses that will make their BE debuts at some stage this season, but there is no rush with them yet. They are just learning the basics of their trade and will tell me when they are ready to get cracking.

I hope those of you that compete have a successful year and remember, if it does go wrong, horses are not machines and there is always another day!

Rosie