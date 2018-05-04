Kirsty Short’s Badminton first-timer blog: Bouncer has been showing off

The week is going so quickly. Thursday was a very long day eve though we didn’t have any competing to do.

I got up nice and early and went to walk my course for a second time — I chose my preferred routes and walked the lines I am going to ride.

I then went to watch the first few tests and see how the judges were marking and grab some vital breakfast.

The course seems so much longer than any of the other four-stars, but I think its because I don’t know the park as well.

Thank god Bouncer has settled down, I was a little nervous on Wednesday as he was a very keen bean and showing off.

He was good both times I rode him yesterday and worked very well, listening and not argumentative.

More course walking in the afternoon followed by more dressing up looking like a normal person for a very special party — the security on the lorry park entrance must think it is really funny seeing all these people dressed up with muddy riders transforming themselves in to sophisticated humans each evening.

The Badminton champagne reception was beautiful and we are very privileged to be able to walk round and enjoy the house it is stunning.

We finished off with a nice supper just outside the village at a local pub. Today I was up early for a 6.30am ride so we have enough time to bath and plait the superstar for 10.18am.

I will let you know how it all goes later!

Love,

Kirsty and Bouncer

