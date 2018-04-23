Georgia Tame’s jet set showjumper blog: take a look around Breen Equestrian, where I am based

I’ve had a good couple of weeks touching base at home after arriving back from Dubai and then heading to Lier in Belgium, where all the horses continued their good form and were really consistent.

While I have got a moment to re-group, I thought it would be a good time to show you guys at bit of an insight into Breen Equestrian and the amazing facilities we have.

I have been based at Hickstead for the past four years with Shane and Chloe Breen, and I still have to pinch myself that I am here and getting such amazing opportunities.

Shane is a true horse genius and you learn so much from just watching him work his horses. I think it is a real bonus in showjumping that top riders take us young riders on to show us the ropes and it is something that Breen does on a great scale. Not only is there the top-class tuition I receive from both Shane and Michael Quirke, but also the whole aspect of managing horses and working with an incredible team (some of who you will meet in my vlog!).

Another huge benefit of being at Breen, is the fantastic facilities we have for the horses which I give you a quick tour of in my video. The relatively recently installed indoor arena in the top yard is such a great space and with the British weather the way it is, we are very lucky to have it to save us being soaked on a regular basis!

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



I also love being able to take the horses around the showground. I grew up very locally to Hickstead, watching from a young age and went from jumping ponies to horses at the show throughout my childhood. To now be able to ride the horses looking over the turf of the famous international arena, is pretty inspirational and gives me great motivation to keep working and improving so I can make my mark in that ring!

I’ve also had some quite exciting news this week. My awesome Team Z7 ride Cash Up and I have been selected to represent Team GB in the young rider Nations Cup team in Fontainebleau at the beginning of May. So in my next blog I will be filling you guys in on all my preparations and fingers crossed it will all be going to plan!

G x