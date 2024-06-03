Talking tendons with Audevard *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with Audevard

We all know how wear and tear from age or exercise can take a toll on our horse’s tendons, leading to visible signs of weakness such as heat and swelling. In fact, studies on tendons have shown that age and/or exercise can cause a progressive degeneration of the quality of their fibres.1

A whopping 70% of owners have spotted these tell-tale signs without any noticeable lameness. If these signs appear too frequently and are not treated, the risk of tendinitis is increased: a condition which involves a long and insidious healing process, the outcome of which is uncertain, as 80% of horses relapse.2

The scientific team at Audevard have developed a formulation, Ekyflex Tendon EVO that is specifically dedicated to the needs of tendons and ligaments. By using a combination of scientifically validated ingredients, Ekyflex Tendon EVO provides triple action support for the collagen fibres in tendons.

This unique formula comes packed with cutting-edge ingredients that have been scientifically proven to support tendon health: Tendogen I (a mix of amino acids and White Willow) helps support the creation of quality collagen, crucial for tendon strength; boswellia serrata and citrus are powerful antioxidants, which optimise the tendon environment to support healing and resilience, and vitamin D3 plays a role in supporting the attachment of the tendons and ligaments to the bone, providing added stability and support.

Ekyflex Tendon EVO is recommended for horses showing early signs that their tendons would benefit from additional nutritional support, which may include heat, swelling and windgalls, or those that have a previous history of tendinitis. It is also highly recommended to help support horses in training.

This powerful supplement contains no ingredients found on the banned substances list so can be used before, during and after competition.

Ekyflex Tendon Evo is cold pellet formulation, so it maintains the integrity of the ingredients. Heat can affect the properties of certain ingredients especially vitamins, meaning that their concentration is reduced significantly when heated.

EKYFLEX TENDON EVO – supporting collagen fibres to unlock the spring in every stride

Available from vets, selected retailers and online

RRP: 900g/£86.90 & 1.8kg/£152.90.

References

1. Birch, H.L., Bailey, A.J. and Goodship, A.E. (1998) ‘Macroscopic “degeneration” of equine superficial digital flexor tendon is accompanied by a change in extracellular matrix composition’, Equine Veterinary Journal, 30(6), pp. 534–539.

2. Dowling, B.A. et al. (2000) ‘Superficial digital flexor tendonitis in the horse’, Equine Veterinary Journal, 32(5), pp. 369–378.