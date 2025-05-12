Do one thing this year to improve your horse’s health and make parasite control easier *Promotion*





While the message about the importance of targeted worming is spreading, too many horses remain exposed to the unnecessary risks of parasite infection and disease because owners test too infrequently or not at all.

The problem

Despite blanket worming being outdated, it is still common practice on many yards, but with resistance rising, it’s no longer possible to simply administer a treatment and expect it to work.

As the weather improves, parasites start to become more active on the pasture – warmer temperatures combined with rainfall increase the risk to horses. But not every horse needs worming – in fact, 80% that are tested don’t!

A worm egg count gives you the knowledge to treat only when necessary, and only those horses that need it. This is better for your horse, your pocket and the environment – plus it helps slow wormer resistance, which positively impacts the wider equine population.

The solution

Testing first is the only way to slow resistance and protect your horse’s health but parasite control and testing isn’t a one-and-done process. While one-off testing can reveal a parasite burden, regular testing based on the parasite life cycle keeps on top of any parasite burdens and can ensure the treatments given are being effective. Rather than an adhoc approach, all horses benefit from a yearly plan.

The good news is, however, testing in this way can reduce the need to treat by up to 80%. Regular egg counts combined with bi-annual tapeworm tests and, for low risk horses, a blood test to determine whether a treatment for possible encysted redworm is required, will reduce the need to treat even further.

Leading the field in sustainable solutions since 1999, Westgate Labs specialise in parasite control and test thousands of samples every week for vets, horse owners and professionals. Their entire range of test kits are plastic free, 100% sustainable and zero waste.

How you can do your bit

You can be proactive and take the lead in smarter horse care by making worm egg counts an essential and regular part of your horse’s care routine.

To make things easier, Westgate Labs offer simple and affordable season packs and subscription plans, which is suitable for every horse and can be started at any time of year.

4Count Season Packs

Season packs provide everything you need to take and send all tests for the year ahead for a single fee. There are two options:

4Count Season Pack 4 worm egg counts

£39 4Count Plus Season Pack 4 worm egg counts,

2 EquiSal tapeworm tests

£90

All Seasons Subscription Service

Opting for a rolling plan spreads the cost monthly and adds convenience as kits are sent to you when you need them. The service includes free winter reduction testing, which tests how effective the treatment has been and measures resistance, plus a £25 annual test allowance for additional testing, such as pinworm or sand tests.

Subscriptions start at £5.75 per month (worm egg count only) or £9.99 per month (including EquiSal tapeworm test), including all postage. You can cancel anytime after the first three months.

For more information, visit westgatelabs.co.uk

