South of England driving results, 8 June 2012

Single 13.2hh (B Foster).– 1, J Clayden’s Trindod Wildcat (K Cooper); 2, L Hurd’s Winmark Archie. exc 13.2hh.– 1 & res, M & L Edmonds Maylands Magpie (L Edmonds); 2, J Bulmer’s Monnington Casanova; 3, A Brazier’s Kallistalodge Joe. double harness.– 1, B Alexander’s Gelderlander pair. single hackney type.– 1 & ch, Smith Bros’ Royal Sunshine (L Smith); 2, C Peter’s Aghaderg Mourinho; 3, J Hollister’s Brookeborough Duke (A Hamilton-Rhodes). concours d’elegance.– 1, Aghaderg Mourinho; 2, Gelderlander pair; 3, Brookeborough Duke.