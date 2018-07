Conman George Schouten is on the run after failing to turn up at court to be sentenced for three charges of fraud.

Schouten, 36, of Nine Mile Ride, Finchampstead, was sentenced to 27 months in jail in his absence at Reading Crown Court on 30 July.

He conned riders, including John and Laura Renwick, into believing he was a multi-millionaire with money to invest in showjumping.

This article was first published in Horse & Hound (5 August, ’10)