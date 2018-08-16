Welcome to our group test of waterproof over trousers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Toggi’s official description

The Toggi USK Unisex Waterproof Over trouser is specifically designed to be worn over your breeches, featuring a stretch panel at the ankle to fit neatly inside long boots. They have a high back waist panel for comfort.

Tamsin’s first impressions

The high waistband looked very suitable for yard work. For example, they looked to be the pair you would wear when picking out 24 sets of hooves in the pouring rain!

Overview of performance

The stretch panel at the ankle worked well and made them really comfortable to wear with long riding boots. They kept me really warm and dry while turning out in adverse weather conditions. But, the balance between leg length and waist size didn’t quite match up, as the size I tested had good length in the leg, but the waist was rather large.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I liked how hard wearing they are, but the sizing leg to waist ratio didn’t work for me.