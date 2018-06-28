Welcome to our group test of horse shampoos and washes. All of the washes in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Hawkins’ Organic official description

The Hawkins’ Organic original Winter Warmer wash contains organic cinnamon, clove and ginger and helps to cleanse and refresh your horse while warming tired muscles. It combines essential oils, which offer a range of benefits, to make the wash a must have for the cooler months. The wash has antibacterial properties and is ideal for use after exercise, a day out hunting and can also be used as a general cleansing wash when time or water are limited.

Harriet’s first impressions

I thought the branding made this wash look really up-market and it smelt really good.

Overview of performance

I thought this wash was really relaxing and nice for the horses after a heavy day’s work. It was really soapy and luxurious.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really like how it soaped up without too much water and smelt so good. As a winter wash it was hard to fault, although it probably wouldn’t be my go-to wash if I was looking for brilliant white socks.