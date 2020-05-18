Shires Blenheim leather travel headcollar review

Shires Blenheim leather travel headcollar Score 7/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Shires Equestrian Price as reviewed: £44

Welcome to our group test of leather headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Shires Blenheim leather travel headcollar features generous padding on the headpiece and noseband making it particularly suitable when travelling. It is adjustable on both sides of the headpiece with a crank-style noseband and clip-on throatlash. Quality brass fittings finish the look. It is available in havana or black in sizes pony, cob, full or extra-full.

First impressions

This headcollar looked smart and I liked padded noseband and headpiece, but I did find that the horses sweated more in this one.

Overview of performance

This headcollar fitted well and was easy for day-to-day use. It was easy to adjust at the headpiece and noseband. This one didn’t stay looking new for as long as some of the others tested.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I found the trigger throat clip useful for some horses as it was quick and easy to release. I wouldn’t use this in hot weather as they horses tended to sweat under the padding.