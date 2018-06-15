Welcome to our group test of country boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

HKM’s official description

The Belmond boot is breathable and water repellent thanks to its oiled leather. It also includes a waterproof membrane for the entire foot area to ensure your feet stay dry. Additionally these boots feature a hard wearing non-slip, waterproof sole, plus soft padding and a fur lining for maximum comfort and warmth.

Lisa’s first impressions

These boots looked smart and good for going to events in.

Overview of performance

These boots were brilliant and suitable to wear frequently. They are a good smart pair of boots to walk around in all day.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

These boots are really comfortable, although the laces have a tendency to become untied.