Welcome to our group test of country boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below

Caldene’s official description

The Buckland long waxed leather boots have a Sympatex waterproof membrane in the foot area, with fully taped seams, ensuring feet stay warm and dry. The boots have fully elasticated calves with full length side zips for a perfect fit, while the removable canbrelle insole and rubber sole provide extra comfort and support. These stunning boots are finished with an Oxford styled toe, and knee gaiter with a subtle embossed Caldene logo.

Lisa’s first impressions

I liked the colour of the boot when first seeing them and was impressed with the design.

Overview of performance

I’m really chuffed with these boots. They are comfy and practical when worn all day grooming at events.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

My only dislike was having a zip and a buckle to do up made them a little more time consuming to put on than some of the other boots in the group test