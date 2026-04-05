‘I had no desire to do a marathon’: charity’s incredible work prompts AP McCoy to run London Marathon





The 20-time champion jockey Sir AP McCoy is taking on another sporting challenge in his retirement as he runs the TCS London Marathon this month (26 April).

AP will take on the 26.2 miles for the Matt Hampson Foundation, which provides advice, support, relief and treatment for people who have sustained (primarily sporting-related) serious injury or disability.

Matt launched the charity following his own life-changing spinal injury during an under-21 England rugby training session in 2005 and will also be taking part in the marathon. Matt was paralysed from the neck down in the accident and breathes using a ventilator, which his racing wheelchair has been adapted to carry.

AP said he had “no desire to do a marathon” before he understood the work of the Matt Hampson Foundation.

“My good friend Graham Lee had a very successful horseracing career before a spinal injury in 2023,” said AP.

“Alongside his wife Becky and their family, Graham had a lot to deal with after his accident but, as soon as he left hospital, he visited the Foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre in Leicestershire. Matt was there to meet him, ready to talk, ready to listen and ready to offer support.”

He added: “Matt and the team have been at Graham and Becky’s side ever since, offering physical and emotional support, showing how to ‘get busy living’ after serious injury.

“I have seen how Matt and the team help the charity’s beneficiaries and, when he announced that he was entering the 2026 London Marathon, I wanted to show my own appreciation and decided to participate too.

“Together, we are trying to raise awareness of the foundation and raise the funds required to help their work in changing lives.”

To support AP, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/apmccoylondonmarathon

Are you a rider and running the London Marathon this year? Or someone running for an equestrian charity? Email lucy.elder@futurenet.com if you would like to be featured in an up-coming article

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