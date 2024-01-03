Horse & Hound; 5 January 2024

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from FRIDAY 5 January, don’t miss 12 to watch in 2024 where H&H’s team of experts select the riders you should have on your radar this year. We also find out how elite riders map out their year and this week’s H&H interview is with the Brookfield Equestrian trio, who own a range of top event horses. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shed light on what’s on the wish lists of vets in 2024, plus latest news. We have an exclusive column from Anna Ross for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we bring you the best pictures from around the country, which were captured at Boxing Day meets, meet hunter of a lifetime Eddie, who is a field master’s horse, and George Lyon-Smith reveals the details behind his fantasy day of hunting.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 January 2024
News
- Thousands turn out to support festive hunting
- Riders to be asked to talk about falls to improve safety
- Dressage judges are asked ‘the impossible’
- Equestrians named in new year honours
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
People & horses
- H&H interview: The Brookfield Equestrian trio
- All in a day’s work: The racing PA
- In the spotlight: HOYS ridden coloured champion Castra
- The way we were: Our nostalgia series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
The change we’d like to see: Vets’ 2024 wish list, plus latest news
Kit focus
-
New in the ring: A body protector, a helmet camera, a massage pad and more
Features
- 12 to watch in 2024: H&H’s team of experts select the riders you should have on your radar this year
- Game plan: How the elite map out their year
- If at first you don’t succeed…: Riders who made dreams come true
- Bucket list by the seaside: Making memories in Lincolnshire
- The real Wild West: Find your inner cowgirl (or boy) in Wyoming
Hunting
- Happy Christmas, happy hunting!: Best pictures from around the country
- Hunter of a lifetime: Field master’s horse Eddie
- Fantasy hunting: With George Lyon-Smith
Reports
- Showjumping: Hartpury Winter Classic
- Racing: Cheltenham and more
- Point-to-point: Larkhill Racing Club and Thurlow
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more