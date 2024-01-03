Horse & Hound; 5 January 2024





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from FRIDAY 5 January, don’t miss 12 to watch in 2024 where H&H’s team of experts select the riders you should have on your radar this year. We also find out how elite riders map out their year and this week’s H&H interview is with the Brookfield Equestrian trio, who own a range of top event horses. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shed light on what’s on the wish lists of vets in 2024, plus latest news. We have an exclusive column from Anna Ross for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we bring you the best pictures from around the country, which were captured at Boxing Day meets, meet hunter of a lifetime Eddie, who is a field master’s horse, and George Lyon-Smith reveals the details behind his fantasy day of hunting.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 January 2024

News

Thousands turn out to support festive hunting

Riders to be asked to talk about falls to improve safety

Dressage judges are asked ‘the impossible’

Equestrians named in new year honours

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

People & horses

H&H interview: The Brookfield Equestrian trio

The Brookfield Equestrian trio All in a day’s work: The racing PA

In the spotlight: HOYS ridden coloured champion Castra

The way we were: Our nostalgia series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The change we’d like to see: Vets’ 2024 wish list, plus latest news

Kit focus

New in the ring: A body protector, a helmet camera, a massage pad and more

Features

12 to watch in 2024: H&H’s team of experts select the riders you should have on your radar this year

team of experts select the riders you should have on your radar this year Game plan: How the elite map out their year

How the elite map out their year If at first you don’t succeed…: Riders who made dreams come true

Bucket list by the seaside: Making memories in Lincolnshire

The real Wild West: Find your inner cowgirl (or boy) in Wyoming

Hunting

Happy Christmas, happy hunting!: Best pictures from around the country

Best pictures from around the country Hunter of a lifetime: Field master’s horse Eddie

Field master’s horse Eddie Fantasy hunting: With George Lyon-Smith

Reports

Showjumping: Hartpury Winter Classic

Hartpury Winter Classic Racing: Cheltenham and more

Cheltenham and more Point-to-point: Larkhill Racing Club and Thurlow

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine