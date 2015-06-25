In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 25 June, we bring you the full report from Bolesworth International. We also investigate what riders should do if they find themselves being held across country, and ask whether hunting is embracing safety wear. You can also enjoy all the news and reports, including eventing from Luhmuhlen, dressage from Sheepgate Premier League and much more.
What's in Horse & Hound magazine: 25 June 2015
News
- British dressage team horse Half Moon Delphi sold to the US
- News analysis: is hunting embracing safety wear?
- News feature: plans to end subjective dressage judging
- And finally: Ian Stark takes to the battlefield…
Bolesworth special report
- Showjumping: 22-year-old beats her seniors in the grand prix
- Showjumping comment: Laura Kraut
- Express Eventing: China rules as Alex Hua Tian tops the field
- Elite Sport Horse Auction: Success for inaugural yearling sale
- Dressage: Woodlander Farouche triumphs with over 77%
Features
- H&H interview: Victoria Pendleton on swapping saddles
- Horse hero: Champion maxi cob Hallmark XI
- Training: What to do if you are held across country
Reports
- Racing: Royal Ascot
- Eventing: Luhmuhlen, Nunney, Catton, Mark Todd comment and more
- Dressage: Sheepgate Premier League, Carl Hester comment and more
- Showjumping: Rotterdam Nations Cup
- Showing: Royal Three Counties, Simon Reynolds comment and more
- Hunting: South of England hound show
- Driving: BDS Annual
- Polo: Cirencester and Guards
Regulars
- Letters
- The best of my fun, I owe it to…: Camilla Speirs
- Property: West Sussex wonders
- Vet: Treating soft tissue injuries in the foot
- Move it like: Mark Tomlinson
- The horse that made me: Venetia Williams
Classified
- Horses for sale
