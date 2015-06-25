In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 25 June, we bring you the full report from Bolesworth International. We also investigate what riders should do if they find themselves being held across country, and ask whether hunting is embracing safety wear. You can also enjoy all the news and reports, including eventing from Luhmuhlen, dressage from Sheepgate Premier League and much more.

News

British dressage team horse Half Moon Delphi sold to the US

News analysis: is hunting embracing safety wear?

News feature: plans to end subjective dressage judging

And finally: Ian Stark takes to the battlefield…

Bolesworth special report

Showjumping: 22-year-old beats her seniors in the grand prix

Showjumping comment: Laura Kraut

Express Eventing: China rules as Alex Hua Tian tops the field

Elite Sport Horse Auction: Success for inaugural yearling sale

Dressage: Woodlander Farouche triumphs with over 77%

Features

H&H interview: Victoria Pendleton on swapping saddles

Horse hero: Champion maxi cob Hallmark XI

Training: What to do if you are held across country

Reports

Racing: Royal Ascot

Eventing: Luhmuhlen, Nunney, Catton, Mark Todd comment and more

Dressage: Sheepgate Premier League, Carl Hester comment and more

Showjumping: Rotterdam Nations Cup

Showing: Royal Three Counties, Simon Reynolds comment and more

Hunting: South of England hound show

Driving: BDS Annual

Polo: Cirencester and Guards

Regulars

Letters

The best of my fun, I owe it to…: Camilla Speirs

Property: West Sussex wonders

Vet: Treating soft tissue injuries in the foot

Move it like: Mark Tomlinson

The horse that made me: Venetia Williams

Classified

Horses for sale

