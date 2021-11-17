{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 18 November 2021

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 18 November, we bring you our vet, dog and point-to-point specials, which include how to recognise if a horse is depressed and how to help, why a terrier is the ideal companion, an interview with James King, winner of last season’s men’s point-to-point jockey championship and much more. We also bring you an interview with Flat-racing supremo Frankie Dettori, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at what we can learn from horses living a semi-feral lifestyle. In addition, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing, point-to-point and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 18 November 2021

    News

    • Whose opinion matters? World Horse Welfare conference 2021
    • Fireworks: the will of the people
    • British Dressage rewards excellence
    • Why horses are key to climate-change plans

    Vet special

    •  A guide to wintering out: What you need to know
    • Could my horse be depressed?: How to recognise if a horse is depressed and how to help
    • Colitis uncovered: Signs, risk factors and treatment for this life-threatening disease

    Dog special

    • Terrier territory: Why a terrier is the ideal companion
    • Dual champions: The competitive riders who also breed dogs for the show ring

    Point-to-point special

    • Showcasing future talent: The new four-year-old maiden series
    • “You always want to win another”: Meet James King, winner of last season’s men’s jockey championship

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Showjumping: William Funnell
    • Showing: Rebecca Penny

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Flat-racing supremo Frankie Dettori
    • All in a day’s work:Charlotte Dujardin’s right-hand man
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet Clinic

    • Healthy herds: What we can learn from horses living
      a semi-feral lifestyle

    Kit and property

    • Ready to ride: Horsey homes with arenas
    • Beyond the yard: Oyster shell cufflinks, a hip flask and more

    Hunting

    • Historic meet for the Blankney: Celebrating a hunt in its 150th year
    • Hunter of a lifetime: Drogheda, the master’s horse with a “heart of gold” 
    • William Williamson, who hunted the Duke of Buccleuch’s for 35 seasons
    • Team chasing round-up: Action from the Essex and Suffolk and Cotswold

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Amateur and Veteran Championships and Chard Equestrian
    • Dressage: Parwood EC, Sparsholt College, Brook Farm EC and more
    • Racing: Cheltenham
    • Point-to-point: Dunsmore and Knightwick

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

