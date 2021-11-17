Horse & Hound; 18 November 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 18 November, we bring you our vet, dog and point-to-point specials, which include how to recognise if a horse is depressed and how to help, why a terrier is the ideal companion, an interview with James King, winner of last season’s men’s point-to-point jockey championship and much more. We also bring you an interview with Flat-racing supremo Frankie Dettori, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at what we can learn from horses living a semi-feral lifestyle. In addition, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing, point-to-point and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.
News
- Whose opinion matters? World Horse Welfare conference 2021
- Fireworks: the will of the people
- British Dressage rewards excellence
- Why horses are key to climate-change plans
Vet special
- A guide to wintering out: What you need to know
- Could my horse be depressed?: How to recognise if a horse is depressed and how to help
- Colitis uncovered: Signs, risk factors and treatment for this life-threatening disease
Dog special
- Terrier territory: Why a terrier is the ideal companion
- Dual champions: The competitive riders who also breed dogs for the show ring
Point-to-point special
- Showcasing future talent: The new four-year-old maiden series
- “You always want to win another”: Meet James King, winner of last season’s men’s jockey championship
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: Flat-racing supremo Frankie Dettori
- All in a day’s work:Charlotte Dujardin’s right-hand man
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Healthy herds: What we can learn from horses living
a semi-feral lifestyle
Kit and property
- Ready to ride: Horsey homes with arenas
- Beyond the yard: Oyster shell cufflinks, a hip flask and more
Hunting
- Historic meet for the Blankney: Celebrating a hunt in its 150th year
- Hunter of a lifetime: Drogheda, the master’s horse with a “heart of gold”
- William Williamson, who hunted the Duke of Buccleuch’s for 35 seasons
- Team chasing round-up: Action from the Essex and Suffolk and Cotswold
Reports
- Showjumping: Amateur and Veteran Championships and Chard Equestrian
- Dressage: Parwood EC, Sparsholt College, Brook Farm EC and more
- Racing: Cheltenham
- Point-to-point: Dunsmore and Knightwick
