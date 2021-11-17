Horse & Hound; 18 November 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 18 November, we bring you our vet, dog and point-to-point specials, which include how to recognise if a horse is depressed and how to help, why a terrier is the ideal companion, an interview with James King, winner of last season’s men’s point-to-point jockey championship and much more. We also bring you an interview with Flat-racing supremo Frankie Dettori, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at what we can learn from horses living a semi-feral lifestyle. In addition, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing, point-to-point and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 18 November 2021

News

Whose opinion matters? World Horse Welfare conference 2021

Fireworks: the will of the people

British Dressage rewards excellence

Why horses are key to climate-change plans

Vet special

A guide to wintering out: What you need to know

A guide to wintering out: What you need to know Could my horse be depressed?: How to recognise if a horse is depressed and how to help

Colitis uncovered: Signs, risk factors and treatment for this life-threatening disease

Dog special

Terrier territory: Why a terrier is the ideal companion

Dual champions: The competitive riders who also breed dogs for the show ring

Point-to-point special

Showcasing future talent: The new four-year-old maiden series

“You always want to win another”: Meet James King, winner of last season’s men’s jockey championship

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: Flat-racing supremo Frankie Dettori

All in a day’s work:Charlotte Dujardin’s right-hand man

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Healthy herds: What we can learn from horses living

a semi-feral lifestyle

Kit and property

Ready to ride: Horsey homes with arenas

Beyond the yard: Oyster shell cufflinks, a hip flask and more

Hunting

Historic meet for the Blankney: Celebrating a hunt in its 150th year

Hunter of a lifetime: Drogheda, the master’s horse with a “heart of gold”

William Williamson, who hunted the Duke of Buccleuch’s for 35 seasons

Team chasing round-up: Action from the Essex and Suffolk and Cotswold

Reports

Showjumping: Amateur and Veteran Championships and Chard Equestrian

Dressage: Parwood EC, Sparsholt College, Brook Farm EC and more

Racing: Cheltenham

Point-to-point: Dunsmore and Knightwick

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine