Garmin unveils new wearable tech for horses that tracks health and performance

Garmin, a market leader in GPS-enabled technology for sportspeople, has moved into the equestrian world with a new piece of wearable tech to help riders track their horse’s health and fitness – Garmin Blaze.

The device is a sensor that is secured to the underside of the horse’s tail within a neoprene wrap. The sensor tracks the horse’s activity as well as health and fitness metrics.

It provides equestrians with real-time access to information such their horse’s heart rate, stride, gait and skin temperature, enabling riders to make better informed decisions about their horses’ wellbeing and training. The complete Garmin Blaze system retails at £519.99.

Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president, explained that this new system has been designed to help equestrians keep their horses performing at their best.

“Garmin is a world leader in the health and fitness industry, and we are excited to bring our advanced sensor data and technology to the equine market with the introduction of Blaze,” she said.

What is the Garmin Blaze?

The Blaze equine wellness system utilises a lightweight, removable, and rechargeable sensor, which is secured by an easily adjustable, durable and washable neoprene tail wrap. This wrap attaches the sensor to the underside of the horse’s tail without requiring any special skin preparation. The system monitors health and motion with the help of advanced algorithms.

Data from every ride, including training, recovery and travelling, can be viewed with the Blaze app on your smartphone or a compatible Garmin smartwatch.

Features of Garmin Blaze

Track multiple horses and create individual profiles in the app

Monitor average skin temperature and how it changes and relates to work or environment

Ambient heat score – a combined total of current air temperature and humidity to help determine the best time to ride

GPS location summary of your training or transport activities

Battery life of up to 25 hours

Sensor can be removed from the tail wrap for cleaning and charging

For more information, visit garmin.com