{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Garmin unveils new wearable tech for horses that tracks health and performance

Franchesca Slack Franchesca Slack

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Garmin, a market leader in GPS-enabled technology for sportspeople, has moved into the equestrian world with a new piece of wearable tech to help riders track their horse’s health and fitness – Garmin Blaze.

    The device is a sensor that is secured to the underside of the horse’s tail within a neoprene wrap. The sensor tracks the horse’s activity as well as health and fitness metrics.

    It provides equestrians with real-time access to information such their horse’s heart rate, stride, gait and skin temperature, enabling riders to make better informed decisions about their horses’ wellbeing and training. The complete Garmin Blaze system retails at £519.99.

    Garmin Blaze tail wrap on a horse

    The sensor is secured to the underside of the horse’s tail with a neoprene wrap.

    Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president, explained that this new system has been designed to help equestrians keep their horses performing at their best.

    “Garmin is a world leader in the health and fitness industry, and we are excited to bring our advanced sensor data and technology to the equine market with the introduction of Blaze,” she said.

    Garmin Blaze Equine wellness system tail wrap

    What is the Garmin Blaze?

    The Blaze equine wellness system utilises a lightweight, removable, and rechargeable sensor, which is secured by an easily adjustable, durable and washable neoprene tail wrap. This wrap attaches the sensor to the underside of the horse’s tail without requiring any special skin preparation. The system monitors health and motion with the help of advanced algorithms.

    Data from every ride, including training, recovery and travelling, can be viewed with the Blaze app on your smartphone or a compatible Garmin smartwatch.

    Garmin Blaze Equine wellness system tail wrap data

    Features of Garmin Blaze

    • Track multiple horses and create individual profiles in the app
    • Monitor average skin temperature and how it changes and relates to work or environment
    • Ambient heat score – a combined total of current air temperature and humidity to help determine the best time to ride
    • GPS location summary of your training or transport activities
    • Battery life of up to 25 hours
    • Sensor can be removed from the tail wrap for cleaning and charging

    For more information, visit garmin.com

    Franchesca Slack
    Franchesca Slack

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
    Franchesca Slack

    You may like...