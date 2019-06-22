+400 Clydesdales to head to the UK for prestigious breed show

The mighty Clydesdale is to be celebrated as a prestigious show is set to come to the UK for the first time.

The World Clydesdale Show is to be held at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen, Scotland on 20 to 23 October 2022.

The show, which was first held in 2007, has previously run in the United States and Canada with the 2018 show taking place in Madison, Wisconsin. A spokesman said the organising committee had received “overwhelming” support for plans to hold the show in Scotland.

Classes are open to Clydesdales from around the world with more than 400 horses expected to attend. It is planned that 50 classes and 15 championships will run over the four days, including in-hand, ridden, driving and dressage sections.

“Attracting international visitors, the World Clydesdale Show 2022 will promote Clydesdale breeding in the UK, and further raise the profile of both the show and the society through national and international coverage, and encouraging new audiences to learn more about the breed,” said the spokesman.

“The committee considers all generations of the Clydesdale community and the public to be paramount to the success of the preservation of the breed and will therefore be putting on a number of youth classes to ensure opportunities exist to bring the younger members of the community together with the experienced members to encourage the exchange of knowledge and experience.”

Clydesdale Horse Society secretary Ian Roy said the society is delighted to support the team running the show.

“The society is keen and committed to giving the organising team committee every encouragement and every support possible, particularly with marketing and promotion, as they go about their business of bringing this prestigious show back to the home of Clydesdales here in Scotland in 2022 — and we wish them every success in their efforts to do this,” said Mr Roy.

The schedule and ticket information will follow at a later date.

