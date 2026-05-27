‘Every riding career begins on a school horse’: World Championships initiative provides support for riding schools





More than 1,000 German riding schools have had support thanks to a three-year initiative in conjunction with the Aachen World Championships that aims to secure long-term access to equestrian sport.

The “100 School Horses Plus” initiative, launched by the German equestrian federation and World Championships organisers, is helping fund 100 riding school horses by the end of 2027.

As is the case in Britain, German riding schools are facing challenging times.

“Without additional support, 20 to 30% of riding schools will have to close in the next few years,” said Thomas Ungruhe, head of team equestrian development at the German federation.

Through the initiative, every three months riding schools can apply for support and funding via a lottery system. The opportunities available – thanks to donations from sponsors, businesses and equestrian partners – include up to €5,000 (£4,300) towards buying a horse, feed, equipment and bedding, plus coaching bursaries and competition entry fees.

To date 1,583 riding schools have received support amounting to €1.45m and the project continues to grow as new partners come on board. Today (27 May) it was announced that Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe – a finance group and partner of the World Championships – will contribute €5,000 to each of the 16 German states towards buying a new horse. This will be available via the lottery; the next takes place in June.

“Riding schools are places where young people not only learn to ride, but also gain experiences that shape them – from team spirit to a sense of responsibility,” said Heike Kramer of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe.

“That’s why it’s important to us to improve the conditions for this valuable work and ensure access to equestrian sports.”

Stefanie Peters of Aachen-Laurensberger Riding Club said “every riding career begins on a school horse”.

“The support of Sparkassen makes a significant contribution to securing this foundation. Without a strong base, there is no top-level sport,” she said.

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