



Horse owners are urged to keep planning ahead and to work together as hay prices and availability creates challenges for some equestrians.

H&H reported in September on calls for owners to prepare for a potentially challenging winter, owing to low hay yields in certain parts of the country and weather conditions meaning many were feeding hay earlier (news, 4 September).

Figures from the British Hay and Straw Merchants’ Association, shared by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, show hay prices per tonne for big square bales averaged £143 during the week ending 25 January. This compares to £74 for the same week in 2025 – an increase of £69.

Owners are reporting mixed experiences, some are having no problems in availability or cost, but others have faced challenges. Equestrians have been warned that panic buying will not help – but urged to keep talking to their suppliers and planning ahead with their orders.

Sarah Dale, head of business support at the British Horse Society (BHS), told H&H the BHS is already seeing the impact of reduced hay yields being felt across the country.

“Some yards [were] producing significantly less forage than usual and being forced to buy in at prices far higher than expected. Others who rely entirely on external suppliers are also facing steep increases, and this additional pressure is affecting the financial sustainability of many equestrian businesses,” she said.

“In some cases, yards have had no option but to increase livery fees to cover these unforeseen costs, which has sadly led to some horse owners having to make difficult decisions.”

She added that the BHS is also receiving an increasing number of calls to its welfare helpline from concerned owners, seeking advice on managing hay shortages and maintaining their horses’ wellbeing.

“We would encourage everyone to plan as far ahead as possible, explore alternative forage options where appropriate, and seek advice early if they are worried,” she said.

“Anyone who is struggling or needs guidance is urged to contact BHS’s horse care and welfare helpline or their regional business support manager for confidential and practical advice”.

Philip Judge of Philip Judge International, which supplies hay and bedding nationwide and across Europe, told H&H he is having to travel further into the Continent for hay.

“We are all hoping for an early spring, but at the moment, we are having one of the wettest periods we’ve had through the winter and the tempo in terms of demand is definitely stepping up,” he said, adding that he is also seeing people whose previous stocks are depleting, as well as new customers looking for hay.

“Don’t put pressure on your suppliers by saying that all of a sudden you’re out, or saying on a Friday you want all your hay on the Monday. Real careful planning is paramount, stay loyal to and work with your existing suppliers.”

Mr Judge also encouraged people to be aware of the weight of the hay they are buying, rather than simply going on the number of bales, to ensure they have the amount they think they do.

Bransby Horses in Lincolnshire told H&H the biggest impact it has seen is the increased need for its welfare services.

“The level of thinner horses is high compared to what we would usually see,” said Emma Carter, Bransby Horses’ deputy chief executive. The charity has fixed-price contracts and makes its own hay, but low yields mean that it too has incurred additional costs of around £4,500 for hay this year.

She added the Bransby team is seeing “quite a variation” in terms of the types of horses affected, such as cobs and some Shetlands, in addition to the types of horses known for dropping weight.

Bransby does take in welfare cases, but much of the work it does is supporting owners.

“We’ve been talking to people about alternative feed types that are available, and how to conserve and minimise hay waste,” she said.

“I think this is where local community support really makes a difference as well, thinking what can we all do to help a bit. Whether that could be sharing some storage, helping with transporting [hay] or coordinating to get a group together to get a larger supply from further afield.”

Bristol-based equine rescue charity HorseWorld is estimating a £20,000 increase to its winter feed costs and has launched an appeal to help bridge the gap.

The charity stated that a combination of prolonged heavy rainfall, followed by extended dry spells in 2025, left its 180-acre site with almost no grass. As a result, it fed hay earlier than usual and by early autumn, was feeding more than 500kg of hay a day.

Its own hay production was also affected. In 2024, it harvested 87 large bales – but the same land yielded just 22 in 2025. This, combined with higher hay and haylage prices, has left it counting the cost.

“With more than 100 horses to feed every day, even small increases quickly add up,” said Sarah Hollister, HorseWorld’s head of equine welfare. “As we approach the toughest time of the year, our focus is on making sure there is enough feed in the barns to see every horse comfortably through winter.”

How are you dealing with this winter's hay challenges? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance for your thoughts to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

