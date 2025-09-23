New levy on foals aims to help give thoroughbreds better lives





A new levy on thoroughbred foals will help “safeguard the health, welfare, and aftercare of all horses bred to race in Britain”.

The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (TBA) has announced that the £60 equine welfare levy, collected by Weatherbys at foal registration, will apply to all thoroughbreds born in Britain, and foals registered for racing by the Non-Thoroughbred Register (NTR). It replaces the voluntary donation of £25 split between the TBA and Retraining of Racehorses (RoR).

“The monies collected will help underpin a more sustainable funding model to secure essential lifetime services for all thoroughbreds bred to race as well as bringing breeders’ contributions into alignment with other industry stakeholders who already provide mandatory funding for aftercare,” a TBA spokesperson said.

From each £60, £25 will go to aftercare charity RoR and £35 to the TBA “to continue vital work around equine infectious disease control and prevention, biosecurity and border controls, vaccine and medication availability and stewardship, continued support and communication of veterinary research, lifetime traceability of the thoroughbred and genetic diversity”.

TBA deputy chair Kate Sigsworth said: “While many breeders already play an active role in the homing, paddock retirement or transitioning of their horses to the leisure sector, often for life, the new welfare levy ensures that all thoroughbreds bred to race, including those sold by breeders, will have access to the services and expertise of RoR throughout their lives.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those breeders who contribute already and we see this formalised process as a significant step forward, which will ensure that every horse bred to race in Britain is safeguarded both before and after their racing careers. It is a vital step in demonstrating the breeding sector’s responsibility for the lifelong welfare of our thoroughbreds.”

The TBA said feedback from breeders had been “very encouraging”.

RoR managing director David Catlow added: “With the support of these increased contributions from the breeding sector, alongside the wider industry, RoR can continue to lead the way in aftercare for British racing and deliver on the ambitious goals set out in our 2024–2026 strategy.

“We are extremely grateful to the TBA for facilitating this process and, in particular, to breeders, whose support helps us provide an important safety net for all thoroughbreds bred for racing.”

