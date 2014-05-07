Popular pair withdrawn from Badminton

Vittoria Panizzon, one of the favourites for this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, has had to withdraw Borough Pennyz after finding the mare had a bruised foot this morning.

“We tried our best, but there were not enough hours to sort it,” said the Gloucestershire-based Italian.

“She is on her best form ever, and looks and feels amazing, with ever improving results in the preparation, so it feels like a massive opportunity missed for both of us. I’m very sorry for all her fan club and the whole team, who have put in 100%.

“She has never missed an event in her life, so it’s a shock, but we will look forward to WEG [Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games].”

Vittoria and Sally Bullen’s home-bred 11-year-old by Cevin Z were 7th at Badminton last year (pictured).

They were 3rd favourites at 7/1 with Horse & Hound’s betting partner, Paddy Power.

The 1st horse inspection at Badminton is at 4.30pm this afternoon.

