savethevetschool campaign successful as vet education to continue at Cambridge University





Veterinary education at the University of Cambridge will continue as “the strength of feeling in the community” is heard – but staff and students say “there is still work to be done to ensure stability and confidence”.

In December H&H reported that the university’s council of the school of biological sciences had made a recommendation that veterinary education at the university should finish once the final cohort of students is expected to graduate in 2032.

The recommendation, which followed a period of uncertainty around the school’s Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons accreditation, was described as a “bolt out of the blue” by staff and students. A campaign, #savethevetschool, was launched calling on the “university authorities to pause and reconsider a hasty, unjustified and flawed process”.

This week the university’s general board had a “detailed discussion” about the future of veterinary education at the school – and “having heard the strength of feeling in the community around Cambridge”, it was agreed to continue admitting students on to the course.

In a statement the board set out six points it had agreed to, including the need for new leadership in the vet school to support the department “in addressing its many challenges”, recognition that the school of biological sciences “cannot be solely responsible for the future of veterinary education”, and that immediate cost savings identified by the vet school “should go ahead without delay”.

“The general board has agreed next steps in light of the analysis put forward by both the school of the biological sciences and the department of veterinary medicine, and the concerns of many in the Cambridge community and the veterinary profession more widely,” read the statement.

“The general board acknowledged the long-standing and serious challenges facing veterinary education at Cambridge, and thanked the school of the biological sciences for their work and their support of the department of veterinary medicine during a critical phase of their accreditation process and in appraising the options.”

A spokesperson for the #savethevetschool campaign said the outcome had followed “an unprecedented level of engagement and support”.

“We also recognise that there remains uncertainty about what the future will look like internally for the vet school community. There is still work to be done to ensure long-term stability, clarity and confidence for staff and students,” he said.

“However, it is important to acknowledge this moment. The recommendation for closure, which caused significant concern across the sector has been denied. That is no small outcome. It reflects the strength of the evidence presented and the extraordinary unity shown by this community.”

The spokesperson said the “message throughout has been clear”.

“The vet school’s contribution to education, research, clinical excellence, social mobility and animal health is vital and must continue,” he said.

“On behalf of the vet school, we extend our sincere thanks to everyone who raised their voice, shared information, submitted responses and stood alongside us during this period.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2026, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now